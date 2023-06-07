Microsoft has dated its summer Xbox Games Showcase | VGC – Video Games Chronicle

The event will take place on June 11
Xbox Game Studios has confirmed the date for its big summer product showcase.
The event will take place on June 11, prior the airing of a Starfield Direct presentation from Xbox-owned Bethesda.
“Join us for #StarfieldDirect following the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, June 11,” Microsoft said on Wednesday.
The announcement coincides with the news that Bethesda’s highly anticipated Starfield has delayed again. Most recently planned for release in the first half of this year, the sci-fi RPG will now launch on September 6.
A dedicated presentation for the game, dubbed ‘Starfield Direct’, will take place on June 11 after Xbox’s summer showcase .
In January, Microsoft held the first Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct digital event, where it announced Minecraft Legends and Redfall release dates, showed off Forza Motorsport, and surprise announced and released Tango Gameworks’ Hi-Fi Rush.
At the end of the event, it also confirmed plans to host a product showcase in Los Angeles in June.
During a recent Xbox On interview, Xbox boss Phil Spencer was asked if there are any other big reveals planned before this summer’s showcase.
“So, a lot of our focus right now is on the showcase in June, but there’s some news that’s coming out,” he replied.
“Like, you know, like we did the GoldenEye [announcement], I’m thinking like, you know, GoldenEye type announces.”
Following months of speculation, Microsoft officially announced a modern port of GoldenEye 007 for Xbox Game Pass in late January.
“So, there’ll be games available in different services,” Spencer continued. “Obviously, the Game Pass portfolio continues to grow, but most of our focus as a team is really on getting ready for the showcase.”
