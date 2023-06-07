Library offers decluttering class | Local News | theadanews.com – Theadanews

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Updated: June 6, 2023 @ 3:47 pm

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Updated: June 6, 2023 @ 3:47 pm

Ada Public Library

Ada Public Library

Summer might be around the corner, but it’s never too late for spring cleaning! The Ada Public Library is hosting a decluttering event on Saturday, May 20, at 10:30 AM, in partnership with the SparkJoy® Program.

Shannon Huneycutt, KonMari® consultant and organizer, is teaching a course on effective approaches for cleaning and tidying your home, based on the strategies of organization expert and author of The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up, Marie Kondo.

Bring a T-shirt and pair of pants to learn Marie Kondo’s vertical folding technique and leave with a copy of Shannon’s own tidying checklist as motivational material! Prepare for an experience that will give you a new philosophy on keeping your life decluttered.

Additionally, all program participants will be entered in a giveaway to receive virtual access to SparkJoy®’s decluttering guide.

Ready to dive in? Have any questions? Feel free to call the Ada Public Library at (580) 436-8125 or stop by our front desk! We hope to see you there!

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.

Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.

First Amendment: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

source