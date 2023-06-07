Tesla adds ability to unlatch car door from the app [video] – Not a Tesla App

Tesla has updated its app for iOS to version 4.14, and with it come two new features.
The first is iOS lock screen widgets. There are two widgets to pick from, both of which display the vehicle’s battery level. There’s a small circular widget that fills in based on the vehicle’s state of charge, and there’s a larger widget that includes the vehicle’s name and a numerical view of the vehicle’s battery level, either in percent or miles/km, depending on what your app set to.
The second feature is the ability to unlatch the driver’s side door from the app.
The door handles on the Model 3 and Model Y aren’t powered and with the right mix of water and cold weather, the door handle can sometimes freeze to the door frame.
The ability to unlatch the door from the app means that the door handle isn’t used at all and the door is electronically unlatched, causing it to open just enough for you to grab the side of the door to fully open it.
The ability to unlatch the door is only available on the Model 3 and Model Y and it requires your vehicle to be on update 2022.36 or later, which is currently about 35% of the Tesla fleet.
To unlatch the door you’ll need to add the new “Unlatch Door” icon to the Quick Actions section of the Tesla app that appears under the vehicle visualization.
Unfortunately, Tesla hasn’t added the ability to unlatch the door in any other areas of the app, such as the Climate or Controls section, but hopefully, that’s coming in a future update.
Currently, version 4.14 of the app is only available for iOS but we expect it to be available in the Google Play store soon.
You can also view the release notes for Tesla app 4.14.
Following a diligent observation by a service technician, Tesla has proactively initiated a voluntary recall on a fraction of its Model Y vehicles. The issue pertains to a potentially improperly torqued steering wheel fastener, which could lead to the steering wheel disconnecting from the column. The recall was issued after an Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) was launched by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
The Model Ys affected by the recall were produced between June 2023 and May 2023. According to Tesla’s estimation, only about 10% of the recalled vehicles, approximately 14 units, could potentially be affected by the fastener issue. No instances of complete steering wheel detachment have been reported as of yet, and this preemptive measure by Tesla further reaffirms the company’s commitment to customer safety and product integrity.
Tesla’s actions demonstrate a level of transparency and caution that underlines the company’s commitment to customer safety. The identified issue came to light when a technician observed a loose feel in the steering wheel on May 4, 2023. A subsequent analysis of service and production records led to the decision to issue the recall.
Despite the small number of potentially affected vehicles, Tesla has taken it upon itself to rectify the issue. The problem is distinct from the one that resulted in the ODI investigation earlier this year, which concerned vehicles delivered without the fastener that attaches the steering wheel to the steering column. In this instance, the fastener is present but might not have been torqued to the correct specification.
As part of the recall process, Tesla Service will thoroughly inspect the fastener securing the steering wheel to the column in the affected vehicles. If any fasteners are found improperly torqued, they will be replaced and torqued to the correct specification. This move will ensure that the steering control is not compromised, reducing the risk of any potential collisions.
Tesla’s proactive and transparent approach also includes steps to avoid future occurrences. These measures include updating the production tool used to torque the fastener, both programmatically and physically, to prevent incorrect torque actions. Production associates have also been retrained to ensure the correct assembly process is adhered to, further underlining Tesla’s commitment to quality and safety.
Owners of the Model Y vehicles involved in the recall will receive official notifications in compliance with 49 C.F.R. § 577.7. Tesla anticipates sending out these letters by July 28, 2023, ensuring customers are informed and assured that their safety is Tesla’s top priority.
In the tech-driven landscape of the automobile industry, Tesla remains a key player, consistently introducing features that shape the future of mobility. This trend continues, as seen in the most recent update to the Tesla app, thanks to the in-depth analysis by @Tesla_App_iOS.
This Twitter account specializes in reviewing and interpreting updates from the Tesla app on the Apple AppStore. Its latest findings include references to promising features such as Boombox v2 and Self Park Standby Mode, providing clues to the possible roadmap of Tesla’s development.
A nod to “MOBILE_APP_FEATURE_BOOMBOX_V2” within the decompiled code piques curiosity. It indicates that Tesla’s unique Boombox feature, which allows drivers to personalize their vehicle’s horn and driving sounds, may be in line for an upgrade. Furthermore, this hint within the app suggests that Tesla plans to allow users to control this feature directly from their mobile devices.
Also among the uncovered codes is a reference to “Self Park Standby Mode.” This term aligns with the previously hinted Park Seek feature, indicating a future where Tesla vehicles could drop passengers off at the door and then autonomously find a parking spot. This highly anticipated feature, expected to be activated through the app, will further enhance the autonomous capabilities of Tesla vehicles.
Within the decompiled code, there were intriguing entries related to Tesla Stories. The details remain unclear, but the name hints at the possibility of a feature allowing owners to share their Tesla experiences or adventures. This could even evolve into a platform within the Tesla app for owners to connect and engage with each other.
Among the various updates unearthed in the decompiled code, several others stand out:
This suggests a future feature enabling owners to activate additional camera settings, such as blind spot cameras, directly from their mobile devices.
This term suggests an app-based view into the Full Self-Driving suspension state, potentially offering users more information on their suspension status.
GUI_ADAPTIVE_RIDE_REQUEST and GUI_LANE_ASSIST_LEVEL: These intriguing entries hint at adaptive ride request capabilities and enhanced lane assist controls, potentially signaling further enhancements to Tesla’s user interface and autonomous driving features.
Although these terms remain cryptic, they hint at hidden features (“Easter Eggs“) and possible hardware updates, reinforcing Tesla’s reputation for continual innovation.
With each app update, Tesla showcases its focus on advancing the automotive user experience. The anticipated upgrades, such as Boombox v2 and Self Park Standby Mode, speak to this commitment. However, the transition from code reference to implemented feature often involves future development, QA, and refinement. Therefore, it remains to be seen how these potential updates will translate into the day-to-day use of Tesla vehicles.
