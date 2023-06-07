How to Install and Watch Vix+ on FireStick in Easy Steps – Fire Stick Tricks

Fire Stick Tricks

This guide will teach you how to install and watch Vix and Vix+ on your Amazon FireStick. You can follow the steps in this article to download Vix on multiple Fire TV devices like FireStick 4K, FireStick Lite, Fire TV Cube, FireStick 4K Max, and FireStick 3rd Generation.

Vix is a streaming app that streams thousands of hours of content in Spanish. This app is your content hub, from movies to TV shows to news and sports. The best part about this app is that it is available on the Amazon App store. Thus, you can easily download it within a few minutes.

You will initially download an app called Vix. This app gives you free access to hundreds of hours of content. Vix+ is a recent addition to the app, where for a monthly subscription, you can access more content like movie premiers, live sports, and on-demand TV shows.

Just using Vix, in the beginning, will give you a clear idea about whether you want to pay to stream content on Vix+. Vix+ also offers a seven-day free trial in the front, which you can use to see if the streaming app is for you. The upgrade will also enable three people to use the app simultaneously.

This app is perfect for family use, as it has a separate content section for kids. Even the unpaid version will give you access to famous Spanish novelas and comedies like Teresa and Nosotros Los Guapos.

This app is available in the United States, Latin America, and Mexico. You can use ExpressVPN to access the app even if it is unavailable in your region.

Along with FireStick, this app is also compatible with several other devices like Apple TV, ROKU, Android, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, and Sony Smart TV.

1. From your FireStick home screen, click on find.



2. Now click on Search.



3. Type the app name Vix on the search bar.



4. Select the app that looks the same as the one in the screenshot below.



5. Click on Get to begin the downloading process.



6. The app will start downloading. Depending on your internet connection, downloading and installing should not take more than a minute.



7. Click on Open to launch the app.



This is how you install the Vix app on FireStick.

1. From the home screen of the app, click on Suscribete.



2. A window like the one below will appear on your page. You can see here that the subscription cost is around $6.99/month. There are three options available here for you. You can either subscribe now or log in to your existing account. If you want to know more about the benefits of subscribing to Vix+, you can click on the last option.



3. This will take you to the page below. Here you can get complete information about all you can avail after subscribing to Vix+. You again have the option of either subscribing right away or going back.



4. If you click subscribe, you will be asked to insert your email address and password. Do that if you wish to subscribe to Vix+.



5. After putting in your email address and password, a window will pop up to ask you if you agree to the app’s terms and conditions. You can click on the first option to accept and the second one to cancel.



6. After launching the app, the home screen will look like this. On the left side of your screen, you will see multiple options like Busqueda, on-demand, kids, and novelas. You can click on each of them to determine what you want to watch.



7. You do not need to get intimidated by the app if you do not know Spanish. You can easily click on each option and figure out what it means. For instance, clicking on busquedas will take you to the search bar. Here you can type out the name of the movie or a TV show you want to watch.



8. Clicking on Series will take you to a page with all Spanish TV shows.



9. You can scroll down here to select what you want to watch.



10. After selecting a show, you get multiple options like start watching, episodes, similars, and details. Clicking on similars will give you options for other shows that belong to the same genre as your selected show, while details will provide you with a plot of the show you have chosen.



11. From the home screen, you can click on Deportes to access sports channels.



12. You can scroll down and select what you feel like watching.



13. To exit the app, click on the back button on your FireStick remote. Then click on Salir to leave the page and seguir viendo to continue using the app.



If you intend to use the app frequently, you can create a shortcut for it on your FireStick home screen.

Vix and Vix+ (its paid version) is a Spanish streaming app where you can watch movies, TV shows, sports, and news.

Yes, it is. This app is available on the Amazon App Store, meaning it is safe and legal. But you can always connect to ExpressVPN before using any app to ensure safety.

Yes, you can download the app on FireStick through the Amazon App Store.

Vix does not require a paid subscription. It is free to use, but Vix+ requires a monthly subscription of $6.99/month.

This post demonstrated how to install Vix+ on FireStick. As a result, you can now watch hundreds of hours of Spanish content on your device.

