Apple commands smartwatch profit & Apple Watch Ultra will grow this lead – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

Investment bank JP Morgan says that on top of already dominant Apple Watch earnings, the Apple Watch Ultra could represent $10 billion more revenue from extreme sports users.

JP Morgan’s product availability tracker has recently reported strong demand for the iPhone 14 Pro, and its analysts have now concluded at the Apple Watch Ultra is also a significant success.

“Apple Watch Ultra lead times have tracked anywhere between 25-45 days since initial availability, which compares to 9-30days for the Series 8 and 5-10 days for the SE variants,” say JP Morgan analysts in a note seen by AppleInsider. “In our view, we believe the elongated lead times for the Apple Watch Ultra suggests early success relative to customer reception with the newer model, which has sustained at least over the first six weeks since initial launch.”

The firm describes the Apple Watch Ultra as Apple’s first, and so far only, entry into what it describes as the Premium Smartwatch market.

“We estimate the premium Smartwatch opportunity for Apple ranges between $10 bn to $38 bn,” continues the report, “with the low-end of the range encompassing the upgrade of consumers focused on Sports, while the high-end of the range encompasses all consumers focused on basic features, like better battery life.”

Even before the addition of the Apple Watch Ultra, JP Morgan notes that Apple was already leading the whole smartwatch market in terms of unit sales and especially revenue.

It says that Apple Watch has 48% of the market, but also a 62% share of revenue. The Apple Watch Ultra is not the only premium watch, however.

“[Direct] direct competitors, like Garmin, have a premium positioning in the market as well,” says JP Morgan, “with their portfolio comprising Sports focused watches priced in the range of $700-$1,000 and Premium watches priced in the range of $1,500-$2,500.”

By comparison, the Apple Watch Ultra sells for $799. “[We] see a roadmap for Apple to launch more premium watches to extend the portfolio,” says JP Morgan’s report.

Smartwatch market maturing and Apple’s share declines

The investment report notes that despite Apple being the dominant leader in the market, it has annually been ceding around 175 basis points.

Across all business types, 1 basis point represents 0.01% of a value, in this case of Apple’s unit shipments. So JP Morgan is saying that “despite growing double-digits most years,” Apple’s overall share of the market has been declining by about 1.75% annually.

Since sales are going up, this decline in share is due to the rise of alternatives. JP Morgan says that Samsung and Garmin have been gaining around “50bps or less per year.”

Currently, JP Morgan estimates Apple as having 48% of the market while Samsung is on 15%, Garmin on 8%, and Google on 6%. The company says Google’s rise to 6% from its previous 2% is down to its acquisition of Fossil.

The future of Apple Watch Ultra

JP Morgan reports that based on its own user survey of existing Apple Watch users looking to upgrade, roughly half were intending to buy the Apple Watch Ultra.

“As a result, we see a more targeted consumer base in relation to athletic users, both from the installed based as well as switchers finally willing to adopt Apple Watch as performance gear,” continues the report. “However, the bigger demographic opportunity lies in relation to upgrading the existing Apple Watch installed base led by better battery life as the primary driver.”

JP Morgan bases its claim of $10 billion revenue for the Apple Watch Ultra on an estimate of “the portion of the Apple installed base that is looking for a watch tailored for Extreme Sports.”

“However, interest in Ultra extends beyond Extreme Sports into Battery Life and drives a bigger opportunity of $38 bn,” it continues.

JP Morgan set a price target for Apple stock at $200 in April 2022. This latest report retains that same target.

JP Morgan’s product availability tracker has recently reported strong demand for the iPhone 14 Pro, and its analysts have now concluded at the Apple Watch Ultra is also a significant success.

“Apple Watch Ultra lead times have tracked anywhere between 25-45 days since initial availability, which compares to 9-30days for the Series 8 and 5-10 days for the SE variants,” say JP Morgan analysts in a note seen by AppleInsider. “In our view, we believe the elongated lead times for the Apple Watch Ultra suggests early success relative to customer reception with the newer model, which has sustained at least over the first six weeks since initial launch.”

The firm describes the Apple Watch Ultra as Apple’s first, and so far only, entry into what it describes as the Premium Smartwatch market.

“We estimate the premium Smartwatch opportunity for Apple ranges between $10 bn to $38 bn,” continues the report, “with the low-end of the range encompassing the upgrade of consumers focused on Sports, while the high-end of the range encompasses all consumers focused on basic features, like better battery life.”

Even before the addition of the Apple Watch Ultra, JP Morgan notes that Apple was already leading the whole smartwatch market in terms of unit sales and especially revenue.

It says that Apple Watch has 48% of the market, but also a 62% share of revenue. The Apple Watch Ultra is not the only premium watch, however.

“[Direct] direct competitors, like Garmin, have a premium positioning in the market as well,” says JP Morgan, “with their portfolio comprising Sports focused watches priced in the range of $700-$1,000 and Premium watches priced in the range of $1,500-$2,500.”

By comparison, the Apple Watch Ultra sells for $799. “[We] see a roadmap for Apple to launch more premium watches to extend the portfolio,” says JP Morgan’s report.

The investment report notes that despite Apple being the dominant leader in the market, it has annually been ceding around 175 basis points.

Across all business types, 1 basis point represents 0.01% of a value, in this case of Apple’s unit shipments. So JP Morgan is saying that “despite growing double-digits most years,” Apple’s overall share of the market has been declining by about 1.75% annually.

Since sales are going up, this decline in share is due to the rise of alternatives. JP Morgan says that Samsung and Garmin have been gaining around “50bps or less per year.”

Currently, JP Morgan estimates Apple as having 48% of the market while Samsung is on 15%, Garmin on 8%, and Google on 6%. The company says Google’s rise to 6% from its previous 2% is down to its acquisition of Fossil.

JP Morgan reports that based on its own user survey of existing Apple Watch users looking to upgrade, roughly half were intending to buy the Apple Watch Ultra.

“As a result, we see a more targeted consumer base in relation to athletic users, both from the installed based as well as switchers finally willing to adopt Apple Watch as performance gear,” continues the report. “However, the bigger demographic opportunity lies in relation to upgrading the existing Apple Watch installed base led by better battery life as the primary driver.”

JP Morgan bases its claim of $10 billion revenue for the Apple Watch Ultra on an estimate of “the portion of the Apple installed base that is looking for a watch tailored for Extreme Sports.”

“However, interest in Ultra extends beyond Extreme Sports into Battery Life and drives a bigger opportunity of $38 bn,” it continues.

JP Morgan set a price target for Apple stock at $200 in April 2022. This latest report retains that same target.

William Gallagher has 30 years of experience between the BBC and AppleInsider discussing Apple technology. Outside of AppleInsider, he's best known for writing Doctor Who radio dramas for BBC/Big Finish, and is the De…

I’m very happy having upgraded to an Apple Watch Ultra. In the past, I have purchased the aluminum (least expensive) Nike versions and I never would have paid a premium to purchase a stainless steel (heavier) or titanium version b/c functionally they were the identically.

My primary uses for the watch are the health feature. The Apple Watch Ultra drivers that allowed me to take advantage of additional health features are the increased battery life and ultra light weight of the Alpine loop band. Combined these two features allow me to wear the watch at night to track and qualified and quantified my sleep patterns.

So technically, I didn’t pay for a just a fancy premium titanium watch but instead for greater utilization and insight into my health.

I upgrade my Apple tech often, however I still had my Apple Watch 4. The only real newer function envy I had was the always on feature.

Ultra grabbed me and said, “It’s been four years. I’m the one you’ve been waiting for!”

Well played, Apple.

Wasn’t planning to, but got an Ultra. It looks better in person than expected, is extremely light, super bright, and the battery life is awesome.

My Ultra battery life is insanely great: at the end of two days visiting NYC I had 41% remaining. And at last charged to 100% at 1 P. M? It’s now reading 96% at 6:53. With the Wayfarer face and always on enabled.

In the year 2023, it's hard to imagine there's still room for Apple to "disrupt" anything anymore, but the company aimed high with its first augmented reality headset and managed to set a new standard for what this segment can achieve.

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference will kick off in just a few hours, and, as is par for the course, there are a variety of different ways to tune in from afar. Here's how to do it.

Our modern lives are busier than ever, which means sometimes choosing between a well-cleaned home and family time. With the Roborock S7 Max Ultra, you'll be able to choose both thanks to this intelligent, hands-free robot vacuum and mop.

Apple has introduced a new model of MacBook Air at WWDC 2023, with a 15-inch MacBook Air now a larger option for consumers. Here's how the specs differ from the existing 13-inch model.

The first tablet from smartphone producer OnePlus directly takes on the tenth-gen iPad, in what could be a compelling Android alternative to Apple's tablet.

The Fire Max 11 represents Amazon's largest tablet display to date and features an upgraded aluminum body that enhances its premium aesthetics. Here's how the specs and performance compare to the ninth-generation iPad.

Google's new Pixel Tablet is its best attempt to promote large-format Android experience yet, but it still has to take on the well-loved iPad in the market. Here's how the two sets of specs compare.

Dell's 32-inch UltraSharp 6K monitor offers a cheaper alternative to Apple's Pro Display XDR, but while similar in size and resolution, they go after two very different markets. Here's how the specs of the two compare.

iPadOS 17 feature roundup: Interactive widgets, custom Lock Screen, Health app, more

It wasn't a mistake — Apple betas are now free

What Intel Macs aren't getting in macOS Sonoma

Mira made AR headsets for the US Military — and Apple owns the company now

Apple says emulation in macOS can show devs how Windows games could run

Early Apple Vision Pro neurological research helps it predict when you'll click

Even with so many demonstrated use cases, Apple Vision Pro might not yet have a purpose

B&H Photo, Amazon slash MacBook Air prices to as low as $799 on heels of 15-inch debut

In the year 2023, it's hard to imagine there's still room for Apple to "disrupt" anything anymore, but the company aimed high with its first augmented reality headset and managed to set a new standard for what this segment can achieve.

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference will kick off in just a few hours, and, as is par for the course, there are a variety of different ways to tune in from afar. Here's how to do it.

Our modern lives are busier than ever, which means sometimes choosing between a well-cleaned home and family time. With the Roborock S7 Max Ultra, you'll be able to choose both thanks to this intelligent, hands-free robot vacuum and mop.

I got a chance to head to Apple Park for the launch of the Vision Pro headset where I saw how incredible the hardware truly was in person. Here's what I thought.

After years of rumors, Apple has delivered and shipped its professional video editing suite on iPad. While the app is incredibly full-featured, there are some big holes for pro workflows.

We got our hands on an exclusive set of mockup iPhone 15 units — complete with working buttons. Here's how the design changes and features compare to the iPhone 14 lineup.

We round up — and rank — the best MagSafe wallet choices that you can use with your iPhone, featuring more card slots, Find My support, stands, and more.

Apple has announced a major update to the Apple Arcade catalog, adding 20 new games across a multitude of genres.

Any small external drive can back up your files, but most aren't particularly secure. Kingston's IronKey Vault Privacy 80 SSD, on the other hand, adds a passcode via its touchscreen to protect its contents.

If you're a MacBook user, the Huanuo lap desk could allow you to work comfortably from your couch or bed, providing a convenient alternative to sitting at a traditional desk.

The Baseus Blade 100W Power Bank is a robust and highly informative battery charger, designed to meet the demanding power needs of all your mobile devices.

Monoprice is making portable refrigerators that can charge your devices on the go more affordable with its Pure Outdoors Emperor 25 model, undercutting the competition while striking a good balance between cost and features.

To wireless Rollo printer is the must-have gadget for anyone who frequently ships products — whether just to friends and family or operating a small business.

{{ title }}

source