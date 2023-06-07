I gave the Pixel 7 Pro a second chance — it didn’t go how I hoped – Digital Trends

Relations are often complicated. There can be dazzling highs, crushing lows, and issues that require a tremendous amount of work to overcome. Sometimes, everything works out, and it’s happily ever after. Other times… not so much. In the case of my relationship with the Pixel 7 Pro, it’s been a mix of everything.
Our Google Pixel 7 Pro review was one of the more negative ones when it was initially published. I praised the phone for its stunning design and killer hardware — but was ultimately frustrated by an onslaught of neverending bugs. Comments from other reviews and other Pixel 7 Pro owners on the Digital Trends team confirm that I’m not alone in experiencing bugs on the phone — though the severity of glitches on my particular unit stood out as something of an outlier.
Swiping up from the bottom of the screen to go home almost always causes visual glitches with the game, randomly zooming in on the screen and requiring multiple swipes up to get back home. And if a button is too close to the bottom edge of the screen, tapping it often doesn’t work — instead causing the screen to perform its weird zoom glitch again. If I try swiping up to go home too many times, I get this lovely “Pixel Launcher keeps stopping” error. Good stuff.
When I do eventually get back to my home screen, my Quick Settings are often squished up at the top, plus the status bar and brightness slider disappear. I’ve found that re-opening and closing CoD: Mobile can fix this instead of a restart, but it’s still a horribly aggravating experience every single time.
But that “if” is apparently a huge one to overcome. I’ve now used two separate
And that’s after just a couple of weeks of use. My first
Ultimately, it all comes back to what Andy said in his Pixel 7 review. These phones can be awfully difficult to resist, but there’s also a very clear risk if you decide to join #TeamPixel. I want to love the
We’re still months away from Google releasing the Pixel 8 Pro, but that hasn’t stopped the phone from showing up in a new hands-on video. On May 18, 91Mobiles and leaker Kuba Wojciechowski published a short video showcasing the Pixel 8 Pro.
This video provides our first look at the Pixel 8 Pro in the real world, confirming the design we saw in previously leaked Pixel 8 Pro renders. But even more interesting is that the video also highlights a very unusual feature that no one expected.
The Pixel 8 Pro has a … temperature sensor
Google Pixel 8 Pro design and thermometer feature leaked
The Google I/O 2023 keynote has come and gone, and during that two-hour presentation, we got a slew of new Pixel products coming our way — including the new Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. Google also dropped the new Pixel 7a, which is the most affordable option of the Pixel 7 lineup.
But there was also one more thing — Google decided to keep the Pixel 6a around instead of discontinuing it. So if you want a true budget-friendly Pixel phone, then the Pixel 6a remains a terrific value.
The Google Pixel 7a is a great little phone, and Google makes some colorful protective cases to keep it safe. I’ve been using one since getting the phone, but it has made me really miss a product that Google seems to have forgotten about: the fabric phone case. What we’ve got for the Pixel 7a (and the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro), is an admittedly durable, but really irritating silicone case. What it does is hammer home it’s time for Google to bring back the fabric one.
The official Pixel 7a case is bad
The Pixel 7a’s silicone case attracts a lot of lint Andy Boxall/Digital Trends
Google’s silicone case for the Pixel 7a will definitely protect your phone. It wraps around the sides and has a slight lip at the edge of the screen, so even if you put it face-down on a table, it’ll keep it relatively safe. The Google logo on the back has a swish brushed finish, and the buttons are separate from the case, giving them more feel and precision than if they were part of the silicone mold.
