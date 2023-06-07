6 Ways Microsoft Has Made the Xbox Series X|S the Most Consumer … – MUO – MakeUseOf

Keep your gaming experience streamlined and intuitive with the Xbox Series X|S.

One of the most important aspects of console gaming is the ease of use it provides if you want to enjoy gaming without the hassle of setting up a PC or the time dedication required to dive into PC gaming. With console gaming, you can simply plug in your console of choice and start gaming.

Some aspects of console gaming, however, like platform exclusivity, go against the idea of console gaming and consumer-accessible gaming. Xbox, though, has been slowly making its Xbox Series X|S consoles more and more consumer-friendly, but what makes the Xbox Series X|S so consumer-friendly? Let's find out.

One simple but very effective way that Xbox has made its Xbox Series X|S consoles more consumer-friendly is through its Xbox Smart Delivery service available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S available titles.

Available for specific games, Xbox Smart Delivery is a service that stops you from having to re-purchase games if you have already purchased them on an Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S console.

This means that if you purchased Halo Infinite on an Xbox One but then upgraded to an Xbox Series X|S, you would simply be able to download the Xbox Series X|S version of Halo Infinite without re-purchasing the game.

In terms of pushing the Xbox Series X|S towards being consumer-friendly, Smart Delivery prevents you from spending extra money on games you have already purchased. It also eases the burden of buying a new Xbox, removing the need to repurchase games you already own, if it's supported by the service.

For both Xbox Series X|S consoles, Xbox Smart Delivery is a great feature, but in terms of features that are great for your Xbox Series S, Smart Delivery makes the console more consumer-friendly and alleviates some of the issues with the Xbox Series S in general.

In terms of player choice, Xbox helps to provide you with as much choice for backward compatibility with Xbox Series X|S as possible, something that is in direct conflict with rival platforms like the PlayStation 5.

To be specific, Xbox Series X|S backward compatibility allows for both disc support and multiple generations of backward compatible titles. This means that select Xbox One, Xbox 360, and original Xbox titles can be played on your Xbox Series X|S.

When comparing the unique features of the Xbox Series X|S to the PlayStation 5, Xbox and its varied backward compatibility is highlighted as a major positive for consumers as the PlayStation 5 doesn't allow you to play disc games or play games any further back than the PlayStation 4.

As a consumer-friendly platform, the Xbox Series X|S allows you to use physical discs and multiple generations of Xbox tiles through backward compatibility support. This places the availability to play backward compatible titles in your hands, giving you the choice to use physical discs or play multiple generations of games.

One of the most anti-consumer practices associated with console gaming is console exclusivity. And while titles between PlayStation and Xbox are exclusivity-based, Xbox still attempts to avoid console exclusivity outside its relationship with PlayStation.

With Xbox Series X|S, Xbox pushes its titles to be available on Xbox consoles and PC, attempting to subvert the console exclusivity issue with console gaming and expanding Xbox exclusivity from a single platform to multiple.

Unfortunately, while this helps you to play Xbox titles beyond an Xbox console, it doesn't remove the obstacle entirely. Specific games remain associated with the rivalry between PlayStation and Xbox and prevent a complete dissociation from exclusive games.

But, as a consumer-friendly platform, Xbox Series X|S does still take steps to remove exclusivity as an obstacle to gaming in the way you want to, even if it is only through PC compatibility.

Another way Xbox attempts to make the Xbox Series X|S consumer-friendly is by providing services that ease the ways you play the games you want to and how much it costs. The best example of a consumer-friendly service Xbox provides you with is Xbox Game Pass.

While very notable within the console gaming community, to break down the service, Xbox Game Pass is a streaming service that allows you to play hundreds of gaming titles, by streaming or downloading games, as much as you like for a fairly priced monthly fee.

And with Game Pass featuring backward compatible titles, day one Xbox exclusive games, and triple AAA games, Game Pass offers some of the best gaming experiences available through Xbox.

With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate starting at $14.99 a month, not only is Xbox Game Pass one of the best gaming experiences available through the platform, but it's also one of the best deals for gaming.

By providing an economically fair and varied gaming streaming service for Xbox Series X|S consoles, Xbox provides you with many ways to play at a fair price point, further pushing the consumer-friendly aspects of Xbox.

Aside from services and features, Xbox hardware and accessories can also offer you a consumer-friendly experience, with all controllers designed for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S being cross-compatible.

This means that even if you have an Xbox Wireless Controller released for the Xbox One, it will still work and connect to your Xbox Series X|S. And vice versa, more recently released Xbox Series X|S controllers will also work on Xbox One consoles.

Cross-compatible Xbox controllers not only prevent the need to buy brand-new Xbox controllers, but it also encourages co-op and couch play on your Xbox consoles by making controllers more readily and widely accessible.

For the consumer-friendly aspects of Xbox Series X|S, by not restricting your Xbox Series X|S controllers to one model, Xbox allows you to avoid re-purchasing accessories and makes co-op and local play easier, removing console restrictions in favor of the consumer.

A further Xbox service that promotes consumer choice through Xbox Series X|S is Xbox Cloud Gaming, a service that allows you to stream to your Series X|S or even to external devices away from your console.

In terms of what Xbox Cloud Gaming is and how it works, it's a service that allows you to either remove the need to use an Xbox console by streaming Xbox titles to external devices like your phone, laptop, or tablet or a service that allows you to stream select games directly to your Xbox without the need to download the game.

For scenarios in which your Xbox Series X|S consoles are low on storage, being able to stream to your console means that you can carry on playing new games without the need to uninstall others to make room.

Similarly, if you don't own an Xbox Series X|S console, but want to play a title exclusive to Series X|S you can stream the title to a device of your choice instead.

By providing you with more choices for how to manage and play the games you want to, then, Xbox Cloud Gaming helps to show the consumer-friendly aspects of Xbox.

By making the most of the consumer-friendly features and services available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox as a platform, you're able to provide yourself with more and more choices when it comes to how to play on Xbox.

And with Xbox offering other consumer-focused benefits like healthy gaming or eco-friendly practices for downloads and power settings, you can further place yourself at the center of your Xbox experience beyond choices for gaming.

Josh Free has had a passion for gaming and writing since childhood. Securing a Master’s Degree for his studies in creative writing, Josh has started a career as a gaming writer, using his passions and skills to produce articles on everything gaming related.

source