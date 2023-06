Apple’s iOS 17 might not introduce any huge visual overhauls, suggests report | Mint – Mint

The Cupertino based technology giant Apple, which recently rolled out its iOS 16.3, the latest version of its iOS 16 OS, is now expected to launch iOS 17 this year and the leaks are already coming in.

According to GSM Arena, a tech-news-related website, iOS 17 will be released along with the iPhone 15 series, most probably in September, and a new report has revealed some of the details about the upcoming iOS update. The outlet suggests that Apple’s iOS 17 will not introduce any huge visual overhauls.

Reportedly, it is expected that the upcoming OS update will look identical to iOS 16. The upcoming release will focus on increasing stability and efficiency and supporting Apple’s Reality Pro AR/VR headset.

Moreover, iOS 17 will feature a new, dedicated app for the headset, adds the report. This will allegedly be a similar concept to the Watch app, but with “significantly more features”. The Home app seems like it’s in for a revamp, with “major changes” afoot, reported GSM Arena.

Additionally, the Music app will reportedly see some changes having to do with navigation within it. The Mail app will be simplified “a bit”, and Reminders and Files will be improved, however there is no official confirmation from the technology giant.

It is likely that iOS 17 might get built to run on six devices with a Dynamic Island, of which two are the already available iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. So it seems like all four upcoming iPhone 15 models will feature the Dynamic Island, abandoning the notch.

According to other parts of the iOS 17 code, all four upcoming iPhones will have a USB-C port, but only two will support USB 3.2 speeds, presumably the Pro and Pro Max. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is said to come with “more advanced” image processing software compared to the iPhone 15 Pro, and a better cooling system, as per GSM Arena.

Meanwhile, the Cupertino based company has recently filed a patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This patent application is for an all-glass trackpad prototype for the company’s future MacBook.

(With inputs from ANI)

Download the Mint app and read premium stories

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It’ll just take a moment.

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

You are now subscribed to our newsletters. In case you can’t find any email from our side, please check the spam folder.

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

source