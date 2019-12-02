Black Friday is passé, but the shopping frenzy can continue. For there still are the Cyber Monday offerings that buyers can make the most of, and retailers are already on the mark with a boutique of exciting deals and offerings.

Here is a compilation of some of the best deals Microsoft has to offer with its laptops, Xbox consoles, games and such.

Surface Pro 7: The new Surface Pro 7 comes with a 12.3-inch full HD display and features a 10th gen Intel Core i3 processor. The laptop also features a 4 GB memory along with 128 GB of SSD storage, all of which now comes for just $599, which marks considerable savings over its usual price tag of $879.

Higher specs come for a premium of course, with the highest specced Surface Pro 7 featuring a 10th gen Core i7 processor, 16 gigs of memory along with 512 GB of SSD storage coming for $1699. The same usually costs $2058.

Surface Go: The new Surface Go range comes across as the more affordable Surface version with a smaller 10-inch size display along with a slightly less capable internal build. And it has been made all the cheaper now with prices starting at just $299.

What buyers get for that amount is an Intel 4415Y processor, 4 GB of memory along with 64 GB of storage. The same with twice the memory and storage is priced $399.

Prices mentioned so far applies to the Wi-Fi only model with the 4G+ model priced $679. That particular version features 8 GB memory and 128 GB storage with the same at an Intel 4415Y chip making up the core of the tablet.

Surface Laptop 3: The Surface Laptop 3 is the newest in the Surface-branded laptop range, and prices start at a cool $899. The range comprises of a 13.5-inch and 15-inch touchscreen model. Microsoft has also bundled 1 year of Office 365 and Complete 2-year extended warranty offers along with the laptop.

Plus, there are a host of customization options available too, ranging from the internal specs to the exterior colours, all of which can be selected from several options the company has to offer. The special prices will, however, last only till Dec. 2, 2019.

Xbox One: There is a lot for the gaming community to cheer as well, given the range of exciting deals offered on the Xbox One console.

For instance, there is the Xbox One S All Digital Edition 1TB which comes for just $149.

Then there is the Xbox One S 1TB Console – Gears 5, Xbox One S 1TB Console – Forza, Xbox One S 1TB Console Star Wars Jedi – Fallen all available for just $199.

Similarly, there is the Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi – Fallen, Xbox One X 1TB Console – Forza, Xbox One X 1TB Console – Gears 5, Xbox One X 1TB Console – NBA 2K20, Xbox One X 1TB Console – NBA 2K20 all available for $349.

Xbox games: The celebrations just do not end here as there are equally exciting deals available on games to be played on the Xbox consoles. After all, of what use can be a console if there aren’t enough games available to play on it. Microsoft has ensured none of that happens and is offering discounts of up to a max of 67 percent on more than 650 games.

Those include some of the most well-known titles such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Gears 5, Borderlands 3 and so on.

Xbox Accessories: There is a similar discount offer applicable to the Xbox accessories as well with several special themed controllers available at just $39.99. This includes the Xbox Wireless Controller in special Sport Blue Special Edition, Midnight Forces II Special Edition or the Night-Ops Camo Special Edition available for the above-mentioned price.

Check out the Microsoft Store for all the latest happening on this front.