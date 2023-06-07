iPhone 15 Expected to Feature Wi-Fi 6E Like Latest Macs and iPad … – MacRumors

The iPhone 15 will support Wi-Fi 6E, according to a research note shared this week by Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley. The analysts did not specify whether the feature will be available on all models or limited to the Pro models.



Apple has added Wi-Fi 6E support to a handful of devices so far, including the latest 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models, while all iPhone 14 models remain limited to standard Wi-Fi 6.

Wi-Fi 6 operates on the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, while Wi-Fi 6E also works over the 6GHz band, allowing for faster wireless speeds, lower latency, and less signal interference. To take advantage of these benefits, the device must be connected to a Wi-Fi 6E router, which are available from brands like TP-Link, Asus, and Netgear.

Wi-Fi 6E was also rumored for iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models and failed to materialize, but now that Apple has started rolling out Wi-Fi 6E support to its latest devices, it is more likely that the iPhone 15 will finally support the standard.

Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max in September as usual. Rumors suggest all four models will feature the Dynamic Island and a USB-C port, while the Pro models are expected to gain Apple’s latest A17 Bionic chip, a titanium frame, solid-state volume and power buttons, and more.

Apple has a support document with more details about Wi-Fi 6E.

Update: Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has corroborated the report from Barclays, and he too suggests the iPhone 15 models will adopt Wi-Fi 6E.

