Cyber Monday 2019 is here and retailers have announced their deals on a whole host of products. So for those who may not have been able to make the most of Black Friday, they have another opportunity to brush up their acts.

As usual, there is going to heavy rush in the physical stores, while their online counterparts too are expected to experience unusually heavy traffic. So, buyers are recommended to be there early to ensure they can lay their hands on the stuff they want before those start to fly off the shelves.

Buyers will also do good to come prepared with their shopping plans to ensure they can make the most when stores open. Or else, they run the risk of being thrown off track by the sheer number of buyers thronging the stores. Included here are some resources to help buyers accomplish their shopping if its smartphones they are after this Cyber Monday, and that too, flagship smartphone specifically.

Samsung Galaxy S10/ Note 10 range: For those addicted to Android, there is the Samsung Galaxy S10 they can opt for, or for those who need a phone that is high on productivity, there is the Note 10 range to fall back on. Both are among the best to run Android and features top-notch specs along with exemplary build quality. Almost everything associated with the phone, be it the display, performance, looks, battery, and so on are counted in the superlative. As for the deals, they are perhaps at their sweetest.

Walmart: Gift card worth $450 on purchase and activation of the S10.

Amazon: Up to 25% discount on the S10 or Note 10 range.

Best Buy: Savings of up to $750 post-trade-ins and qualified activations. A discount of $200 on unlocked S10, S10+, S10E, Note 10 and Note 10+ smartphones.

Target: Deals available on the S10, S10e, S10+, Note 10 and Note 10+ depending on carriers like AT&T, Verizon.

Apple iPhone 11 range: The new iPhone 11 is easily the best iPhone it has ever been and has several firsts to its credit. Prime among those being its superior shooting abilities which can easily put many an SLR to shame. Of particular mention is the Night mode which is simply the best it has ever been on any smartphone. Not only does it bring alive dimly lit regions, but there is also just the right amount of light and shade to make sure it retains its original touch of having been shot during night time.

Apart from its three-lens setup, other salient features of the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max include its A13 bionic chip, OLED panels, better water and dust proofing and so on. The Face ID feature too has been enhanced to make the phone more secure and so on.

On the whole, the iPhone 11 range has brought the iPhone back in the reckoning after the rather drab show that the iPhone X put up. However, it’s the iPhone 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max that are among the best while the iPhone 11 serves as an entry-level iPhone at best. Meanwhile, here are the Cyber Monday deals on the phone:

Walmart: No deals

Amazon: No deals

Best Buy: Saving up to $500 on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. Price also starts at $199 with trade-ins. Conditions apply

Target: No deals

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL: This is the best that Google has to offer and can be considered to be the best manifestation of what the company believes an Android phone should be like. While it features top-notch specs along with handy features, there can be a lot of debate about its design which does look dated at best. Nonetheless, the phone sure has a dedicated fan base and is something that many look forward to every year. As for its deals, here they are.

Walmart: No deals

Amazon: No deals

Best Buy: Flat $200 discount on unlocked versions + additional $50 discount on qualified activation

Target: No deals

While the above makes for a fairly comprehensive collection of some of the best deals available on flagship phones for Cyber Monday 2019, buyers will have to act fast as almost all deals end today itself.