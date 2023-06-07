Best AirPods Black Friday deals 2023 – Macworld

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.
It’s that time of year again–Black Friday, the yearly shopping event where everyone hunts for the biggest deals. Apple’s AirPods are famously popular gifts and travel companions, and various models are often on sale throughout the year. So keep your eyes peeled for great deals on AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max as the Black Friday sales take off.
We typically see Black Friday deals starting in early November, and culminating in the post-Thanksgiving weekend. In 2023 Black Friday falls on November 24 and Cyber Monday on November 27. In the weeks leading up to Black Friday–and on Black Friday itself–we expect to see some truly fantastic deals. For example, in 2022 we saw discounts of $50-100 on various AirPods models.
Return here in 2023 as November approaches for the best deals we can find. Looking to get AirPods sooner than that? Here are the best AirPods deals right now.
Apply typically holds a four-day shopping event in which some products come with a free Apple gift card, the amount of which varies depending on what you buy. These are the AirPods deals Apple had in 2022:
We don’t yet know what deals we’ll find in 2023, but these are the best deals we could find during the Black Friday shopping season in 2022:
The 2nd-generation AirPods Pro look just like the first-gen model, but they sound better, have longer battery life, and offer a few other welcome improvements. Just released in October of this year, Apple sells them for $249 / £249 and major deals are harder to come by, but you should be able to save $20-$30 this year. We think most buyers will be happier with the new model than the older one.
Though Apple no longer sells the first-generation AirPods Pro, you can still find them at a number of retailers while supplies last. Because they’re looking to clear out inventory, you can sometimes find a great deal on them.
The third-generation AirPods are a significant upgrade over the 2nd-gen model. They typically retail for $179 / £189 with the wireless charging case, but you can often find them a little cheaper. Apple also sells a model with a wired Lightning case for $169.
The biggest discounts are typically found on second-generation AirPods. They’re a bit out of date and don’t have nearly the features or sound quality of the third-gen model, but if you primarily want to use them for phone calls rather than music, you can save a lot of money. Apple sells them for $129 / £139 but you can easily find them for a lot less.
Frankly, AirPods Max are overpriced. Compared to other consumer-oriented over-the-ear noise cancelling headphones, you might pay hundreds more. Apple’s price is $549 / £549, and they’re easy enough to find for $100 less, but a good price would be under $400 / £400.
