Microsoft's SECRET refurbished store for Surface PCs is having a … – Windows Central

No offers found
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.
Big Cyber Monday savings to be had on refurbished Surface PCs!
It’s time for Cyber Monday Surface deals madness, and Microsoft has a secret storefront you NEED to know about.
Cyber Monday laptop deals are all the craze this week, and it looks like everyone is jumping in on the fun for the last day of the massive sales weekend. Microsoft has been cutting prices on its Surface and Xbox products, including the just-released Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5. But I hear you: you’re not interested in the latest products; you want to save even more money by going for an older Surface device!
What if I told you that Microsoft is selling older “certified refurbished” Surface PCs at a discounted price, which is even cheaper this week as the company is running a Cyber Monday sale on its refurbished products! Surface Pro 8, Surface Laptop 4, and more are up for grabs for even less this week only.
Surface Pro 8 $400 off at Microsoft Store
It may be a year old, but the Surface Pro 8 is still a fantastic Surface Pro, and looks very similar to the new Surface Pro 9 anyway! In fact, it’s even compatible with all the Surface Pro 9 accessories, so for the savings you’re making here, this is a no brainer.
Surface Laptop 4 $400 off at Microsoft Store
Surface Laptop 4 is rocking the same brilliant design that its predecessors, and successor, are rocking. Available in either 13.5-inch or 15-inch variants, and in four gorgeous colors, the Surface Laptop 4 is the perfect all-rounder Windows machine for productivity and consumption-based workflows.
Surface Go 3 $65 off at Microsoft Store
The tiny 10.5-inch Surface Go 3 is Microsoft’s latest, and smallest, Surface PC on the market. It’s also the cheapest, usually starting at $399, but can be had from Microsoft’s refurbished store for even less! It’s available with Intel Pentium or Intel Core i3 chips, up to 8GB RAM, and even has optional LTE 4G data connectivity!
Surface Laptop Go
$469 $346 at Microsoft Store
Microsoft’s budget conscious first generation Surface Laptop is on sale for a respectable $161 off, which will net you a 10th generation Intel Core i5, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. It can be spec’d slightly higher, but this entry-level configuration is good for light web browsing, email, and work in productivity apps such as Word.
If you’re looking to save even more money, there’s also some older Surface PCs on sale at the refurbished store that we’ve included below. All of these PCs are officially compatible with Windows 11, so while they’re a bit older, they’re not that old and still fully capable!
Surface Pro 7 $587 off at Microsoft Store
The Surface Pro 7 is the last Surface Pro to feature Microsoft’s classic Pro design, with a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, USB-A and USB-C ports, and support for the classic Surface Type Cover. It also supports the Surface Pen, and comes with Intel 10th-generation processors on the inside.
Surface Laptop 3 $1,112 off at Microsoft Store
Surface Laptop 3 features the same great design as the Surface Laptop 4, with a larger trackpad, excellent keyboard, and 13.5-inch and 15-inch variants to choose from. It has Intel 10th-gen chips on the Inside, USB-A and USB-C ports, and is compatible with Windows 11.
Surface Go 2 $120 off at Microsoft Store
Microsoft’s Surface Go 2 isn’t the most powerful tablet in the world but if you want something for simple sketching, email, and portable word processing, this is a truly great option. Starting at just $250 while stocks last, this cheap and cheerful option is a great stocking filler for the holidays and Black Friday.
Surface Pro 6
£1,1079 £539 at Microsoft Store
Surface Pro 6 is still an excellent buy in 2022 if you’re looking for a Windows tablet that also transforms into a capable Windows laptop. It has 8th-gen Intel chips on the inside, is officially supported by Windows 11, and comes in both Platinum and Black colourways.
Surface Book 3 £580 off at Microsoft Store
Surface Book 3 is the last of the Surface Book like, making it a collectors item at this point. With Intel 10th-gen chips, dedicated graphics from NVIDIA, and available in 13.5 and 15-inch sizes, this is the Surface Book at its most powerful.
Surface Book 2 £1,100 off at Microsoft Store
The Surface Book 3 is just the Surface Book 2 with slightly better specs. If you want to save even more money, we’d recommend going for this one. Design wise, they’re the same, with the only differences being on the inside with an 8th-gen Intel chip and 10XX series NVIDIA GPUs. It’s still officially supported by Windows 11!
Surface Laptop 2 £620 off at Microsoft Store
Featuring 8th-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 chips, up to 16GB RAM, and available in four gorgeous colourways including Burgandy, Cobalt Blue, Platinum, and Black. The Surface Laptop 2 is still a great buy today. It’s even officially supported by Windows 11!
Buying refurbished from Microsoft is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint, save extra cash, and still get a fantastic device that has been professionally cleaned and inspected by Microsoft and sold “as-new” in retail packaging. You even get a year of warranty with Microsoft directly, just like you would with a brand-new Surface.
You’ll want to hurry, as Microsoft only has limited stock on its refurbished products. Once they’re gone, they’re gone! So get your order in before it’s too late.
Laptop deals: Dell | Best Buy | Walmart | Lenovo | HP | Newegg | Amazon
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows on PCs, tablets, phones, and more. Also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter: @zacbowden.
Windows Central is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.
Microsoft's SECRET refurbished store for Surface PCs is having a … – Windows Central
No offers found