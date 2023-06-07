Sanctuary season 2: Will there be another season on Netflix? – Netflix Life

DSC01143.ARW

If you’re a fan of international titles, then you’ve probably seen Netflix’s new Japanese series, Sanctuary! All eight episodes are not streaming on the platform. Will there be a season 2?

The show stars Wataru Ichinose Kiyosh (aka Ennō in the ring), Pierre Taki as sumo stable master Enshō-oyakata, Koyuki as Enshō-oyakata’s wife Hana, Shota Sometani as Shimizu, Shioli Kutsuna as Asuka, among others.

The series, written by Tomoki Kanazawa and directed by Kan Eguchi, follows Ennō, a delinquent who is trying to find a place in professional sumo as he has many debts and wants to find a way to earn money. We see just what it takes to be a success in the ring, and the important culture behind the sport. As we see in the show, the main character is criticized by those who believe he doesn’t respect the sport.

The ending was left pretty open-ended with room for more story to tell. Is there going to be a second season? We’ve got the answer for you below!

At the time of this writing on May 8, 2023, Netflix has not renewed or canceled the drama. That means all we can do now is wait for official word from the streamer on the series’ future. It really could go two ways.

For one, Netflix is giving its international content much more attention recently. The company announced it is investing $2.5 billion in South Korea to produce more K-dramas, which have found success on the platform. Part of this is probably a workaround due to the ongoing WGA strike.

While Sanctuary is a Japanese series, the investment in K-dramas is a sign that the streaming giant is confident in its international titles. On the other hand, if the show doesn’t perform too well, it could be canceled. Unfortunately when it comes to Netflix, it’s very hard to know their reasoning behind renewing or canceling a project. At times, it really does feel random. Time will tell what the company decides to do with the Japanese drama.

Sanctuary is now streaming on Netflix.

Build your custom FanSided TV email newsletter with news and analysis on Netflix and all your favorite sports teams, TV shows, and more.

Your favorite teams, topics, and players all on your favorite mobile devices.

© 2023 Minute Media – All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All betting content is intended for an audience ages 21+. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

source