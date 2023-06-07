Product Safety Report: Replacement Charger for Microsoft Surface … – GOV.UK

We use some essential cookies to make this website work.

Product Safety Report for replacement charger for laptop presenting a serious risk of electric shock.

Product: Replacement Charger for Microsoft Surface sold via AliExpress.

Hazard: The product presents a serious risk of electric shock as its poor external build quality can allow access to live parts.

Corrective action: The listing has been removed by the online marketplace (AliExpress).

The product presents a serious risk of electric shock as it has insufficient external build quality, which can allow access to live parts. If a user were to touch the live part when the product is plugged in, they would receive an electric shock. The product also required improvements to marking, labelling and documentation.

The product does not meet the requirements of the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016.

The listing has been removed by the online marketplace (AliExpress).

We recommend owners stop using this product immediately. Contact the distributor you purchased from to request redress.

PSD case number: 2207-0317

Notified by: Office for Product Safety and Standards

