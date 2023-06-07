Apple Music Karaoke Experience Coming to These Supported … – MacRumors

Apple yesterday announced a karaoke experience coming to Apple Music called “Apple Music Sing,” which will be available later this month to Apple Music subscribers.



Despite its seemingly simple functionality of showing lyrics and allowing users to sing along in an interactive way, Apple Music Sing will only be supported on select Apple devices. Below, we’ve listed the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV models that will support the new experience later this month. Apple Music Sing will not be available on the Mac.

iPhone

iPad

Apple TV

Apple says that Apple Music Sing will be available to all users sometime later this month but has not provided a specific date. Apple is expected to test Apple Music Sing with developers and public beta testers before its launch.

