Google Pixel 7 Review – PCMag

I love portable technology—if you can put it in a pocket or a bag, I’m probably into it. I’ve covered phones and tablets of all shapes and sizes, and reviewed everything from game consoles to laptops in my decade-plus career. Prior to joining PCMag, I wrote articles for Android Authority, How-To Geek, MUO, New Atlas, Tom’s Hardware, and plenty of other tech publications.

For $599, Google’s Pixel 7 sits comfortably between the $449 Pixel 6a and the $899 Pixel 7 Pro in the company’s lineup, which is the sweet spot in the budgets of many smartphone shoppers—and that just so happens to make it one of the most feature-rich, affordable phones on the market. The Pixel 7 easily outclasses most similarly priced handsets, and brings some real heat to Samsung’s $799 Galaxy S22, with standout performance and camera quality for the price. Though its low-key external design refresh and minor spec bump may seem a bit incremental year over year, you simply won’t find a better Android phone for $600, making the Pixel 7 our Editors’ Choice winner for affordable flagships.

Google carries over the unique design language of last year’s Pixel 6 for this year’s Pixel 7. Most notably, it retains the horizontal camera bar on the back of the phone. In a world where Samsung uses a vertical camera array and Apple rolls with a square, Google’s elongated bar stands out. In the case of the Pixel 7, there are two lenses tucked into the camera module, which has a matte aluminum cover rather than the black glass of the outgoing model. The phone is available in three colors: Lemongrass, Obsidian, or Snow. The frame is made from recycled aluminum. The front and back glass of the phone is glossy, though it doesn’t seem to attract fingerprints.

The screen measures 6.3 inches (0.1-inch smaller than the Pixel 6) with a punch-hole camera and nearly edge-to-edge bezels. The OLED display packs 2,400 by 1,080 pixels, for a density of 416ppi. The refresh rate runs as high as 90Hz, which isn’t as fast as the 120Hz display on the Galaxy S22 or Pixel 7 Pro, but it’s still noticeably smoother than a 60Hz display. The screen pushes up to 1,000 nits (typical) and 1,400 nits (peak) of brightness, which matches Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro. Contrast is one million to one, and there’s support for 24-bit color and HDR. For comparison, the S22’s screen measures 6.1 inches and has a similar resolution, but steps up the refresh rate to 120Hz.

This isn’t a particularly large phone. At 6.13 by 2.88 by 0.34 inches (HWD) and 6.9 ounces, the Pixel 7 is a little bit bigger than the Samsung Galaxy S22 (5.78 by 2.78 by 0.30 inches, 5.93 ounces), but smaller in every dimension than the Pixel 6 (6.24 by 2.94 by 0.35 inches, 7.3 ounces).

The controls, ports, and other functional elements are the same year over year. The power button and volume toggle are on the right side, while the physical SIM card tray is on the left. Though the Pixel supports eSIM (like the new iPhone 14 family), you can fall back on a regular nano SIM card when needed. The USB-C port and speaker are on the bottom edge.

In terms of durability, the phone features Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back, which should help protect against drops. It also meets the IP68 rating against dust and water ingress. These are must-haves for modern flagships.

Has Google improved the under-display fingerprint reader from the Pixel 6? Sort of. Training the embedded reader is as simple as any other phone, and we’ve determined that the scanner is indeed faster and more reliable than the outgoing phone’s sensor (though it still lags behind the performance we’ve seen from other top handsets). In addition to the fingerprint reader, Google has brought back the secure facial recognition tool for security. This feature allows you to securely record an image of your face and use it to unlock the phone or authorize payments. It works well, though perhaps not quite as quickly as Apple’s Face ID.

The Pixel 7’s performance is atypical. Like the Pixel 6, it doesn’t score off the charts on benchmarks, but it feels incredibly smooth and fast during real-world usage. Google tunes its custom-designed Tensor G2 system-on-a-chip differently from the off-the-shelf MediaTek and Qualcomm chipsets that competitors use. Google is more focused on machine learning and artificial intelligence features and what they can empower rather than straight-up horsepower. The Tensor G2 has an octa-core processor and an ARM Mali G710 MP07 GPU, as well as a custom-made Tensor Processing Unit, DSP, ISP, Context Hub, and Titan M2 security chip. This last bit manages biometric data, such as your fingerprints and facial recognition images.

The phone has 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. Make sure you choose the right one for your needs, because there’s no microSD card slot (which has become standard for flagship phones). The S22 has the same allotment of RAM and storage options, but the Pixel 7 Pro ramps up RAM to 12GB and adds a 512GB model.

Benchmark numbers aren’t necessarily bad, they just don’t impress in the same way other phones do. For example, the Pixel 7 scored 10,571 on the PCMark Work test, where the Samsung Galaxy S22 outperformed it with 13,974. On the GeekBench 5 processor test, the Pixel 7 scored 1,032 and 2,749 on the single- and multi-core tests, respectively. The Galaxy S22, which features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, scored 1,216 and 3,448. The real-world performance of the phones feels much closer than these numbers suggest, however.

Using the GFXBench Aztec offscreen 1440p benchmark, the Pixel 7 averaged 25fps while the Galaxy S22 averaged 29fps. Those are fairly similar frame rates on a test that’s designed to push a smartphone’s graphics hardware to the limit. We also played Genshin Impact at medium settings and 60fps, and it ran great. We didn’t notice any major hitches or frame rate drops, which is all you can ask for from a graphically demanding game.

We can’t stress enough how much better the Pixel 7 feels than its benchmarks suggest. Between the overall fluidity of the phone and the features Google offers with the Tensor G2 chip, it makes for a truly smooth overall experience.

Another key aspect of a phone’s performance is battery life. The Pixel 7 did well with its 4,355 mAh battery, but it didn’t blow us away. In our power drain test in which we play a video from YouTube on Wi-Fi with the screen brightness turned up to the maximum, the phone lasted 12 hours and 10 minutes. Compared with the Galaxy S22, which lasted just nine hours, Google’s affordable flagship fares pretty well, though neither comes close to the 16 hours we saw from the iPhone 14 Pro.

As for powering up, the Pixel 7 supports up to 30W charging (though there isn’t an adapter in the box). When charged at full speed, it took 95 minutes to reach capacity, which is fine, but not particularly impressive. The Samsung S22 recharges faster at 85 minutes. The Pixel supports fast Qi wireless charging, though Google doesn’t specify at what rate. It can also share its battery wirelessly with accessories such as headphones or smartwatches.

The phone’s stereo speakers are solid. We listened to The Knife’s “Silent Shout,” our bass test track, which sounded pretty good through the Pixel 7, even at high volumes. We then switched to “Stranded” by Gojira, which focuses on treble, and the Pixel 7 once again avoided distortion while sounding crisp and clear.

Google offers all the key connections you expect from a leading smartphone. That means you get 5G with mid-band and mmWave (on certain models) for speedy wireless performance. The phone includes Wi-Fi 6E, which is the latest version of the wireless standard, as well as Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS.

In testing Wi-Fi, we compared the Pixel 7 with the Samsung Galaxy S22 at various ranges. The Pixel 7 performed well on our Wi-Fi 6 network. When close to the access point, it averaged 680Mbps down, while the S22 averaged 662Mbps down. When stretching the range to the other side of an apartment with three doors closed in between, the Pixel averaged 385Mbps down and the S22 averaged 364Mbps down. In other words, the Pixel matches the competition on Wi-Fi.

Unfortunately, the Pixel 7 came up a bit short in some aspects when testing 5G. With a good T-Mobile signal, there was almost no difference between the Pixel 7 and the S22, with download speeds of 725Mbps and 704Mbps, respectively. However, in areas with weak signal strength, Samsung’s device outperformed the Pixel 7 over and over. The Pixel showed far greater variance and sometimes couldn’t run the speed test at all. Speeds were slow across the board, with each of the test phones rating between just 2 and 3Mbps down, but Samsung was more reliably able to connect on the network’s edge. We know that the S22 has a Snapdragon X65 modem. Google says it updated the modem in the Pixel 7 series (the Pixel 6 had an Exynos modem), but the company hasn’t specified the exact component.

Call clarity and volume on the Pixel 7 are good, with the phone peaking at 77.9dB through the earpiece and 95.6dB through the speaker. Those numbers are average in terms of the competition. Call clarity is strong on both ends; everyone we spoke with said they could hear us clearly and we could hear them just fine. Google has a feature called Clear Calling that uses machine learning to filter out background noise, but it wasn’t ready for testing at launch.

Google also has a new calling feature named Direct My Call, which is powered by the company’s Duplex technology. Essentially, when you call a business with a complicated menu tree, Google will transcribe the menu options and show them on your screen for you to tap. The feature has been improved in that it now shows the menu tree in its entirety, rather than piecemeal as the assistant speaks the options. We tested the feature with a local business and it worked exactly as advertised; it’s certainly more pleasant than waiting for the robot to finish reading all of the options one at a time.

When you first glean the specs of the Pixel 7 cameras and see that they’re essentially carried over from last year, your gut reaction might be disappointment. After all, we want to see leaps in camera technology each year. The main camera has a 50MP sensor with an f/1.85 aperture and an 82-degree field of view. The ultra-wide camera has a 12MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 114-degree field of view. Both take advantage of optical and electrical image stabilization for sharper shots. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 has a three-camera arrangement, adding a telephoto zoom to the mix.

On the front, you’ll find a 10.8MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 92.8-degree field of view, which is a notable improvement over the Pixel 6, which had an 8MP selfie camera and an 84-degree field of view.

While the rear camera hardware is the same as last year, Google is harnessing the power of the Tensor G2 to add some impressive features to the Pixel 7 that make capturing and editing photos a more pleasant experience. Perhaps the most impressive of these features is Photo Unblur, which can take any image (even ones not captured on the Pixel 7) and, in the Google Photos app, sharpen any blurriness. This means you can salvage older photos using the Pixel 7, which is a truly game-changing feature.

The Pixel 7 doesn’t offer optical zooming power like the Pixel 7 Pro and Galaxy S22 do, but that doesn’t mean it can’t zoom. The phone makes use of Google’s Super Res Zoom to generate up to 8x zoom through a combination of digital cropping and machine learning to fill in and sharpen the gaps. Moreover, the phone can offer 2x “optical” zoom by capturing images with the central 12MP of the 48MP sensor. It’s not as sharp as you’d get with dedicated telephoto glass, but the software does a good job of cleaning up the photos so they are usable.

A new feature called Guided Frame is designed to help people with visual impairments take selfies through verbal cues. While it won’t change the experience for a large percentage of people, it’s still a useful feature, and one that we’re happy to see included. It works exactly as advertised.

As for the selfie camera, it takes solid pictures, even in low light. And if a picture doesn’t come out exactly how you like, or some person walks through the background, post-processing features like Magic Eraser are there to help.

Of course, all the key photo features of the Pixel 6 make their way to the new phone. In addition to Magic Eraser, you get Night Sight, Motion Mode, True Tone, Face Unblur, Top Shot, and more. Google brings its inclusive Real Tone tech to the Night Sight and Portrait modes for better, more accurate skin tone results across more of the camera app. The S22 has plenty of camera features too, but not Real Tone.

When working in low light, you’re almost guaranteed a good picture thanks to Night Sight and the versatility it offers. We tried it out against the Galaxy S22’s night mode and found that images are reliably better with the Pixel 7.

During the day, the differences between the Pixel 7 and Galaxy S22 are less pronounced, though we prefer the softer colors on the Pixel 7 over the brighter colors on the S22. Of course, that’s a matter of preference.

There are plenty of video recording features available on the Pixel 7, such as 4K30 and 4K60, as well as 240fps slow motion. The Pixel 7 also offers a Cinematic Blur and Cinematic Pan feature that’s similar to the Cinematic mode Apple offers with iPhones, blurring the background while focusing on the subject. It includes a number of optical image stabilization tools as well, so you can record video with minimal camera shake. The S22, however, ups the ante by offering 8K video capture.

Ultimately, whether you’re a pro photographer who wants to fiddle with white balance, aperture, and shutter speed, or you just want to point at a subject and get a good photo, the Pixel 7 is one of the best camera phones you can buy, and not far behind the pricier the Pixel 7 Pro.

The Pixel’s Android 13 experience is the cleanest and most pleasant one you can get on any smartphone. Sure, Samsung’s OneUI is great, and plenty of companies have clean and functional Android skins, but there’s just something to be said for the pure version that comes on Pixel phones.

As part of that Android experience, Google has added some nifty features to the Pixel 7. Now, when someone sends you a voice message, Google automatically transcribes it. If you find yourself in a place where you can’t listen to a message, this is a welcome feature to have.

Google has also added a new feature to its Recorder app that lets you create labels for different people. If you’re recording a lecture or you’re a journalist taking an audio record of a briefing, knowing who is talking can be convenient when you go back to listen later.

Assistant Voice Typing is another Pixel-exclusive feature, and it makes writing messages with your voice a faster, more streamlined process. Not only can you send messages with it, but you can also edit them with Google Assistant. Plus there are accessibility implications, as people who can’t physically type can benefit from this upgrade.

Google promises five years of security upgrades and three years of Android version upgrades. Similarly, Samsung is committed to five years of security updates and four generations of Android system upgrades. These are the best commitments across the entire landscape of Android devices. That said, your Pixel phone is almost certain to see Android system updates faster than a Galaxy device.

If there’s one thing Google gets right each year with its base model Pixel phones, it’s the price. With the $599 Pixel 7, Google has crafted an absolutely stellar smartphone with most of the features offered by the more expensive Pixel 7 Pro, but for $300 less. Stepping up to the larger Pro primarily nets you a faster, sharper screen and a powerful telephoto camera, which might not be worth the extra money for many users. Moreover, the Pixel 7 edges past the Galaxy S22 on camera and battery performance for $200 less, even if it falls a little short on cell connectivity. Between its solid performance, stellar cameras, and unique design, the Pixel 7 has virtually everything you can want in a $600 phone, earning it our Editors’ Choice award.

