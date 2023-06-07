MakerDAO launches Spark Protocol, a new DeFi lending solution for DAI users – Cointelegraph

The initial iteration of the Spark Protocol will function as a lending platform, offering supply and borrow functionalities for cryptocurrencies ETH, stETH, DAI and sDAI.

MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization that operates on the Ethereum blockchain and issues stablecoin DAI, has announced that it has launched the Spark Protocol, a lending solution for DAI users.

According to the Twitter announcement, the first version of the Spark Protocol will act as a “lending marketplace,” providing users with supply and borrowing features for cryptocurrencies such as Ether (ETH), staked Ether (stETH), DAI (DAI), and staked DAI (sDAI). The platform is specifically designed for DAI and aims to provide users with access to competitive interest rates.

The Spark Protocol is also linked to Maker’s D3M (Direct Deposit Dai Module), a system that enables interaction between the Maker ecosystem and third-party lending pools. The link between Spark Protocol and Maker’s D3M seeks to enable users to borrow DAI at more competitive rates, with an initial annual rate of just 1.11%.

Regarding the connection between Spark Protocol and Maker’s D3M, the announcement noted: “This direct wholesale credit line in DAI injects and automatically balances fresh DAI liquidity into Spark Lend and enables its users to access the best rates in the market.”

Ultimately, the Spark Protocol lending solution promises to enhance MakerDAO’s DAI lending capabilities, increase liquidity, offer users improved rates, offer a yield-bearing version of DAI and provide more liquidity options.

MakerDAO recently proposed a new “constitution” designed to establish and formalize its governance processes, as well as safeguard against potential threats from malicious actors who may attempt to take over the protocol.

To ensure the security and stability of the Maker Protocol and protect user funds from potential failures or losses due to human and institutional decisions, MakerDAO’s new constitution utilizes “alignment engineering” to solidify the core commitments of the Maker community.

