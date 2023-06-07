How to use WhatsApp on your Windows PC or laptop – OnMSFT.com

Shaant Minhas



Did you know you can use WhatsApp on your Windows PC? With more than two billion monthly active users, WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app in the world. It’s no surprise, then, that with such soaring popularity with people—a lot of whom tend to be computer workers—some would want to use it on your PC as well.

However, most people use WhatsApp via their mobile phones. Though it is possible to use the platform directly from your Windows PC or laptop. Besides, there’s no point in constantly picking up your phone to check the beeping notifications when you can simply open it up on your desktop.

There are two broad ways to go about doing this. First, you can either download the WhatsApp desktop app and then open your messaging account from the app itself. Or, you can make use of the all-famous WhatsApp web app. We’ll cover both ways one by one.

So let’s start with the desktop app first.

The WhatsApp desktop will come in handy if you’re planning to deal with WhatsApp messages on your PC on a constant basis. The Whatsapp App has been in beta for a while but Microsoft rolled out the fully redesigned WhatsApp which you can download directly from the Microsoft Store.

To get started with WhatsApp desktop, follow the steps below:

The app will get logged in a few seconds. Unless you log out of the app, you’ll always see the main menu of your WhatsApp account.

Note: Just like the mobile app, you’ll be able to make video calls. All you need to do is tap on the user’s profile icon and place the call.

Alternatively, you can also rely on the desktop web app to log in. Head to the official web app login page.

You’ll instantly get taken to the web-app login page. Once you’re there, log in again with your smartphone’s QR scanner, just as you did in the method above. The WhatsApp web app will be logged into your WhatsApp account in a few seconds. Now you respond to all the notifications and messages right from your desktop itself.









It should be noted that while using WhatsApp for the web, you can use up to four linked devices and one simultaneously.

And that’s about it, folks. These are some of the easiest methods to open your WhatsApp right from your desktop. Hopefully, one of the methods did the trick for you, and now you don’t have to pick up or look for your phone over time you get an important message or WhatsApp notification.





















