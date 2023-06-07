Andrew Tate pleads with Elon Musk not to remove his late dad from Twitter – LADbible

To make sure you never miss out on your favourite NEW stories, we're happy to send you some reminders

Published 18:47 , 08 May 2023 BST



Last updated 18:47 , 08 May 2023 BST

Andrew Tate has pleaded with Elon Musk not to remove his late father from Twitter.

Tate personally reached out to the Twitter CEO today (8 May) and asked him to keep his dad’s account active amid the latest update to the social media platform.

Keen to keep his dad Emory’s memory alive, Tate asked the tech maestro if he would make a special exception for him during the roll-out of a new update.

Musk took to Twitter earlier this afternoon to reveal to his followers the newest reform he’s bringing to the platform.

He tweeted: “We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop.”

While many commended the idea of the social media detox, others weren’t so on board.

One Twitter user responded: “Please don’t delete accounts of people who have passed on… it’s an important memory for many of us who have lost family who were active.”

“Why would you do that? There is lots of legends who are no longer with us,” penned another. “Their twitter history is something important enough to preserve imo.

“Perhaps you can keep it somewhere separate instead of purging?”

A third critic of the update echoed: “This will include several people who are no more but their words and interactions still remain as a fond memory to their friends/family.

“Don’t do this.”

And it seems like Tate – who is currently facing charges of alleged human trafficking, rape and organised crime which he denies – was left in the same boat upon catching light of the news.

He replied to the controversial tweet, writing: “Very good idea. But my father died and I still read his account daily.

“Please keep him active.”

He then tagged the Emory Tate Twitter account, with the handle @tateterrific, which first joined the platform back in October of 2011.

The account follows just 16 people – some of which include Tate himself, Stephen Bear, Floyd Mayweather and Storm Gym.

It also follows a bunch of news outlets such as the Daily Mail UK, BBC News, Reuters, CNN Breaking News and Al Jazeera English.

Despite the fact the page hasn’t posted a tweet in nearly over a decade back in 2013 (10 September), the Twitter account still boasts a whopping 78.6k followers and counting.

While the Twitter mogul has not yet issued a response to the special request, nor has Tate provided a follow-up message, it’s clear that this is only the start of the push-back against the social media platform’s newest change.

