What's New on Netflix & Top 10 Series & Movies: February 10th, 2023 – What's on Netflix



by Kasey Moore kasey__moore

Published on February 10th, 2023, 10:43 am EST

Your Place or Mine (2023), Reese Witherspoon as Debbie Dunn, Zoe Chao as Minka. Cr. Erin Simkin / Netflix

Happy Friday and welcome to your rundown on what’s new on Netflix for February 10th, 2023. Only five new releases hit Netflix in the US today so let’s run through those and what’s currently trending on Netflix in the US.

On the removal front, two movies are scheduled to depart tomorrow with those being the Mila Kunis comedy, A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) and Middle of Nowhere (2012)

Missed any of the other new releases added this week? Catch up with all the new movies and series here.

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Director: Aline Brosh McKenna

Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Wesley Kimmel, Steve Zahn

Writer: Aline Brosh McKenna

Runtime: 109 min / 1h 49m

The big new release for this week and Netflix’s big new romantic comedy for Valentine’s Day is Your Place or Mine, headed up by Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher.

The movie sees the two main protagonists swapping houses for a week to see how the other lives.

In our review of the movie published earlier this morning, we gave it a PAUSE rating concluding:

“Overall, Your Place or Mine gave us elder millennials two of our major film stars a return to the genre & medium we love to see them in after years of TV work. Still, the script is in a tragic zone of too much plot & not enough chemistry & character building to succeed on the level these stars and their fans deserve.”

Number of episodes: 10

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Korean

Genre: Romantic, Comedy

Cast: Kim Ok-vin, Yoo Teo, Kim Ji-hun, Go Won-hee

Runtime: 55 mins

For fans of Korean content on Netflix, one of the big new February 2023 releases just hit with all ten episodes dropping together.

Here’s what you can expect from the new rom-com series:

“For an attorney who despises losing to men and an A-list actor who distrusts women, love means nothing — until they’re forced to date each other.”

Now let’s check in with the trending titles in the movies and TV show top 10 lists. Following its release yesterday, You has instantly rose to the top of the charts knocking off New Amsterdam.

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.

Founder and webmaster of What’s on Netflix. Based in Norwich in the United Kingdom, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for a decade having started the site in 2013. Contact: [email protected]



What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Series & Movies: June 7th, 2023

Netflix Added 78 New Movies and Series This Week: June 4th, 2023

Best New TV Shows Added to Netflix This Week: June 2nd, 2023

37 New Movies and TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 2nd, 2023

new Netflix releases this week

Coming Soon to Netflix

Every ‘The Witcher’ Movie and Series Coming to Netflix After Seson 3

Jun 7, 2023

What To Watch on Netflix

How to Watch the Arrowverse Shows in Order on Netflix in 2023

Jun 7, 2023

Coming Soon to Netflix

What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2023

Jun 7, 2023

Netflix News

‘Deliver Me’ Swedish Crime-Drama Series: Everything We Know So Far

Jun 7, 2023

What’s New on Netflix

What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Series & Movies: June 7th, 2023

Jun 7, 2023

Coming Soon to Netflix

What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2023

Jun 7, 2023

Netflix News In Your Inbox Sign up today for free Netflix updates! Invalid email address We promise not to spam you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Thanks for subscribing!

What’s on Netflix is not endorsed, moderated, owned by or affiliated with Netflix or any of its partners in any capacity. The authors of this site also have no affiliation with Netflix. All promotional material including but not limited to trailers, images and videos are all copyright to their respective owners. Netflix is a registered trademark of Netflix, Inc.

© 2013-2023 What’s on Netflix – All Rights Reserved.

source