Create motion-triggered routines on a newer Amazon Echo or Echo … – TechHive

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence .

Wish your Amazon Echo smart speaker could automatically turn on the lights whenever someone walked into the room? Thanks to ultrasound technology, newer Echo and Echo Dot speakers can now do exactly that.

So-called “Occupancy Routines” are nothing new to camera-equipped Echo Show displays, including the third-generation Echo Show 10 and second-gen Echo Show 8 and 5 devices. But now, some Echo speakers can perform the same trick without the need of a camera.

As Amazon previously announced at its fall hardware event, the fourth-generation Echo and Echo Dot speakers (the fourth-gen Echo Dot with Clock seems to count, too) can now use ultrasound to detect whether people are nearby, which means you can set up Occupancy Routines for those two devices.

You can toggle the motion detection abilities of ultrasound-enabled Echo and Echo Dot speakers on or off.

What are Occupancy Routines? In a nutshell, they’re Alexa routines that are triggered by one of two things: either the presence of people or the lack thereof. For example, you could create an Occupancy Routine that makes Alexa turn on the lights in a room when your fourth-gen Echo Dot detects people walking in, while a second routine could turn the lights off when the speaker no longer detects movement.

Amazon notes that the ultrasound emitted by Echo speakers can’t be heard by humans (I can attest to that), and that ultrasound-powered motion detection takes place entirely on the device. That said, once motion is detected, Alexa will ping the cloud to trigger any motion-enabled routines.

Want to give it a try? Here’s how to get started.

Now, a couple of things to keep in mind about your new ultrasound-enabled Alexa routines.

For starters (and according to Amazon), ultrasound-powered motion detection is designed to detect “major” motion (such as people walking into a room), while more subtle motions (such as waving your hand) will likely go undetected.

Also, ultrasound-triggered Occupancy Routines seem to have a fairly lengthy cool-down period—about 30 minutes or so, according to my real-world tests. I’ve reached out to Amazon for more details.

Ben has been writing about technology and consumer electronics for more than 20 years. A PCWorld contributor since 2014, Ben joined TechHive in 2019, where he covers smart speakers, soundbars, and other smart and home-theater devices. You can follow Ben on Twitter.

Streaming Media

Smart Home

Smart Assistants

Home Security

Home Entertainment

Headphones

Newsletter

source