Disney World unions recommend members reject latest offer – News 13 Orlando

Get the best experience and stay connected to your community with our Spectrum News app. Learn More

Continue in Browser

Get hyperlocal forecasts, radar and weather alerts.

Please enter a valid zipcode.

Save

ORLANDO, Fla. — After months of negotiations with Disney World on a new contract, the unions representing thousands of Disney workers are recommending that its members reject the company’s latest offer.

The Service Trades Council Union, a coalition of six unions representing 42,000 Disney workers, says the company’s “best offer isn’t enough.

The offer is an immediate $1 raise for workers, putting the minimum wage at $16 an hour, and gradually raising it to $20 per hour over the next five years. But the union has been pushing for an immediate $18 per hour minimum wage for workers.

“Disney workers are facing extreme financial difficulties including inflation, which has caused the price of food and rent to skyrocket,” STCU said in a release. “Sixteen dollars per hour in 2023 does not keep up with the rising cost of living. Every worker needs an initial raise larger than $1 to address these concerns.”

Disney World said its proposal is a 10% pay increase on average upon ratification, and for housekeeping cast members, it would mean an immediate 17.6% bump on their existing starting pay.

“We have presented a strong and meaningful offer that far outpaces Florida minimum wage by at least $5 an hour and immediately takes starting wages for certain roles including bus drivers, housekeepers and culinary up to a minimum of $20 an hour while providing a path to $20 for all other full-time, non-tipped STCU roles during the contract term,” a Disney World spokesperson said in a statement Monday. “Our proposal also provides paid child-bonding time for eligible Cast Members.”

The previous Disney-union contract, which led to a minimum wage of $15 per hour by 2021, expired in October.

STCU said the unions will be scheduling a vote for all members in the coming weeks.



source