Disney World unions recommend members reject latest offer – News 13 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — After months of negotiations with Disney World on a new contract, the unions representing thousands of Disney workers are recommending that its members reject the company’s latest offer.
The Service Trades Council Union, a coalition of six unions representing 42,000 Disney workers, says the company’s “best offer isn’t enough.
The offer is an immediate $1 raise for workers, putting the minimum wage at $16 an hour, and gradually raising it to $20 per hour over the next five years. But the union has been pushing for an immediate $18 per hour minimum wage for workers.
“Disney workers are facing extreme financial difficulties including inflation, which has caused the price of food and rent to skyrocket,” STCU said in a release. “Sixteen dollars per hour in 2023 does not keep up with the rising cost of living. Every worker needs an initial raise larger than $1 to address these concerns.”
Disney World said its proposal is a 10% pay increase on average upon ratification, and for housekeeping cast members, it would mean an immediate 17.6% bump on their existing starting pay.
“We have presented a strong and meaningful offer that far outpaces Florida minimum wage by at least $5 an hour and immediately takes starting wages for certain roles including bus drivers, housekeepers and culinary up to a minimum of $20 an hour while providing a path to $20 for all other full-time, non-tipped STCU roles during the contract term,” a Disney World spokesperson said in a statement Monday. “Our proposal also provides paid child-bonding time for eligible Cast Members.”
The previous Disney-union contract, which led to a minimum wage of $15 per hour by 2021, expired in October.
STCU said the unions will be scheduling a vote for all members in the coming weeks.

