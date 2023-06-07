Deals: First-Gen AirPods Pro With MagSafe Available for Low Price … – MacRumors

All-time low prices on Apple’s AirPods lineup have been hard to come by in the wake of Black Friday, but on Verizon you can still get the best price we’ve ever tracked on the first-generation AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case. This model is available for $159.99, down from their original price of $249.99.

As with other Verizon sales, free two day shipping is available and you don’t need to be a Verizon customer to get this deal. This price point on the AirPods Pro is a match of the all-time low price that we saw over Black Friday.

Stock for the 2021 AirPods Pro has been dwindling since the announcement of the second generation model, so Verizon’s deal today makes for a great chance to get the previous generation model at its best price before it disappears again.

This model of the AirPods Pro was introduced in 2021 with the MagSafe Charging Case, but otherwise the headphones themselves are the same as the 2019 AirPods Pro.

If you’re looking for latest second-generation AirPods Pro, Verizon also has a discount on those, bringing them down to $199.99 from $249.99.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

