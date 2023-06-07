This deal knocks $130 off Lenovo’s Surface-style Chromebook – Digital Trends

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If you’re in the market for one of the best tablets but would like to save some money along the way, Lenovo is offering a significant discount on the Chromebook Duet 5. This is a great tablet for students and professionals and it makes a lot of sense if you’ve had your eye on the Microsoft Surface Pro lineup of tablets but are shopping on a budget. While this tablet would regularly cost $499, right now Lenovo has it discounted to just $369. That’s a savings of $130, and free shipping is included. In many locations Lenovo will even let you pick it up at the nearest Best Buy.



The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook is a 2-in-1 tablet that can compete in many ways with not only the best 2-in-1 tablets, but also the super popular Microsoft Surface Pro. On paper it lacks in specs when put next to high end tablets, but when it comes to actual user experience, the IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook has nearly as much to offer. Chromebooks are meant to be simple, after all, and with 8GB of RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, it can get you through long work days in a word processor, creative jam sessions, or late nights buried in homework. It has a detachable keyboard and touch pad, a nice bit of design that gives the IdeaPad Duet 5 laptop ergonomics when you want it.

One of our favorite things about the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 is the fact that it has an OLED display, which is pretty much unheard of at this price point. OLED display technology produces a stunning image, which makes this 2-in-1 tablet a great investment for content creators and weekend binge watchers. The high quality front-facing camera also makes it great for collaborating on projects or keeping in touch with loved ones. Fast charging technology and the ability to connect to 4K displays comes with the two USB Type-C ports, and plugging in for just 15 minutes will get you an additional three hours of battery life should you happen to drain the IdeaPad Duet 5 while working in the wild.

While the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 would typically set you back $499, you can currently make a purchase for just $369 at Lenovo. That’s a savings of $130, and free shipping is included.



Always a popular fixture among regular laptop deals, the latest Dell XPS 13 laptop is enjoying a particularly sweet discount right now when you buy direct from Dell. Typically priced at $1,099, it’s down to $899 for a limited time so you save $200 off the usual price. This is a limited quantity deal which means Dell has set aside a certain amount of stock at this price. Once that number is hit, the laptop goes back to the usual price and you miss out on the sweet $200 price cut. No one wants to do that so let’s take a quick look at why you need this in your life before the sale ends.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop

The previous Dell XPS 13 model was pretty great and we described it as the “laptop endgame”. This one builds upon that success as you’d expect from one of the best laptop brands keen to maintain its reputation. This model has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor paired up with a respectable 16GB of extra-fast 5,200MHz memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It’s an excellent combo for ensuring you can multi-task efficiently. If you want a productivity-focused machine, you can’t go wrong here with the laptop sure to keep up with all your working plans.

Dell regularly offers some of the best laptop deals around and if you’re waiting to treat yourself to a new 2-in-1 laptop, you’re going to love the deal it has right now. You can buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop for just $500, saving you $300 off the regular price of $800. This is a clearance deal so it’s not going to be an offer that sticks around for very long. If you’ve been waiting to buy a cheap 2-in-1 laptop, this is your chance. Either tap the buy button below or take a quick read below at what else you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14

If you’re looking through laptop deals for a device with a large display but your budget’s tight, you may want to set your sights on the 17-inch Asus CXB170CKA Chromebook. It’s already pretty affordable at its original price of $389, but Best Buy’s $90 discount makes it even cheaper at just $299. The offer may end at any moment though, so if you don’t want to miss out, you shouldn’t waste time thinking about it — proceed with your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 17-inch Asus CXB170CKA Chromebook

The Asus CXB170CKA Chromebook is equipped with a 17.3-inch Full HD display, for sharp details and realistic colors when you’re browsing the internet, working on a project, or watching streaming content. However, for a device with such a screen, it’s still light at just a little over 5 lbs., while its thickness of 0.78 of an inch means it’s easy to slide into your bag to take with you when you’re on the go. The Chromebook also has a built-in HD webcam with a microphone, so you’ll be able to use it to join online meetings as long as you’re connected to the internet.

Upgrade your lifestyleDigital Trends helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.

source