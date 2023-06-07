ChatGPT in medicine: STAT answers readers' burning questions … – STAT

Exclusive analysis of biotech, pharma, and the life sciences
By Lizzy Lawrence , Mohana Ravindranath and Brittany Trang May 23, 2023
Artificial intelligence is often described as a black box: an unknowable, mysterious force that operates inside the critical world of health care. If it’s hard for experts to wrap their heads around at times, it’s almost impossible for patients or the general public to grasp.
While AI-powered tools like ChatGPT are swiftly gaining steam in medicine, patients rarely have any say — or even any insight — into how these powerful technologies are being used in their own care.
To get a handle on the most pressing concerns among patients, STAT asked our readers what they most wanted to know about generative AI’s use in medicine. Their submissions ranged from fundamental questions about how the technology works to concerns about bias and error creeping further into our health systems.
Medical Devices Reporter
Lizzy Lawrence is a medical devices reporter at STAT.
Bay Area Correspondent
Mohana Ravindranath is a Bay Area correspondent covering health tech at STAT.
Sharon Begley Science Reporting Fellow
Brittany Trang is a 2022-2023 Sharon Begley Science Reporting Fellow at STAT.
Artificial Intelligence
health tech
hospitals
