iPhone 15 Pro Max tipped to get an extra-large main camera – Tom's Guide

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max’s main camera could feature a huge sensor that the iPhone 15 Pro won’t get
The iPhone 15 Pro Max could get an advanced camera sensor that the smaller iPhone 15 Pro may not, says leaker Ice Universe.
That sensor is supposedly going to be a 1/1.4-inch (or 0.87 inches if you prefer decimals) Sony IMX903 sensor. That would be about 11% larger than the 1/1.28-inch (0.78 inches) IMX803 sensor you’ll find in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Some Android phones are already getting full-size 1-inch sensors, such as the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. A 1/1.4-inch sensor is still pretty big for a phone camera though, and would still be the largest ever to be used in an iPhone.
Larger sensors are generally better for photos since they can capture more light over their increased surface area, making for brighter and more colorful images. It sounds like this is exactly what the IMX903 sensor will do, assuming it’s the same camera mentioned in a previous report on iPhone 15 cameras that can double the amount of light that the iPhone 14 Pro can capture.
That may not even be all the upgrades we’ll see on the iPhone 15 Pro range. Its cameras may also benefit from rumored improved lenses and an updated LiDAR depth sensor too.
Increasing the size of the cameras would, of course, take up more space in the phone. It would certainly explain why the iPhone 15 Pro is also rumored to get an even larger camera bump than the already sizeable one on the iPhone 14 Pro. No doubt this would also be needed to fit in the new 6x telephoto camera tipped for the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the alleged enlarged lenses.
Ice Universe doesn’t specify if this new sensor will appear on the smaller iPhone 15 Pro that we expect to appear alongside the Pro Max. The 6.1-inch Pro is already rumored to miss out on the enhanced telephoto camera mentioned above. So if Apple held back another upgrade from its smaller and cheaper Pro, that could prove unpopular with users who want the best available iPhone cameras, but not the larger 6.7-inch Pro Max body.
We’ll likely only find out about Apple’s new cameras for sure in September, a.k.a. iPhone release month. Apple has launched new iPhones in September every year with only a couple of exceptions, so mark your calendar for just under five months’ time.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Richard is a Tom’s Guide senior writer based in London, covering news, reviews and how-tos for phones, tablets, gaming, and whatever else people need advice on. Following on from his MA in Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield, he’s also written for WIRED U.K., The Register and Creative Bloq. When not at work, he’s likely thinking about how to brew the perfect cup of specialty coffee.
WWDC 2023 live blog: Vision Pro, iOS 17, MacBook Air 15-inch and latest news
Amazon Prime says it’s not adding wireless benefits to Prime [Update]
MacBook Air 15-inch vs MacBook Air 13-inch: Which laptop could win?
By Roland Moore-Colyer
By Rory Mellon
By John Velasco
By Anthony Spadafora
By Malcolm McMillan
By Henry T. Casey
By Tom Pritchard
By Richard Priday
By Jeff Parsons
By Tom Pritchard
By Jane McGuire
Tom’s Guide is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.
iPhone 15 Pro Max tipped to get an extra-large main camera – Tom's Guide
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.