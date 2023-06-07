10 TV Shows to Watch if You Love Apple TV's Shrinking – MovieWeb

Here are some recommendations for after you catch up on Apple TV’s Shrinking, starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford.

Apple TV's Shrinking is a promising new show that is both funny and heart-warming. The show features a star-studded cast that includes Harrison Ford, Jason Segel, and Jessica Williams. The show follows Harrison Ford as he plays therapist Jimmy Laird. Laird decides to break ethical barriers in his therapy practice by telling his patients precisely what he thinks of them. Laird was dealing with severe grief at the start of the show, and this massive shift in his thinking profoundly affected his and his patients' lives. He treats a patient suffering from anger management and many other patients that become reoccurring characters on the show. The sad thing is, if you have already binged all the episodes, you have reached the end of the fun show for now. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the other shows that can scratch that same itch.

The first show to watch if you are a fan of Shrinking is the British comedy series Sex Education. The show first started airing in 2019 and currently has three different series to catch up on. The show was created by Laurie Nunn and starred Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, and Aimee Lou Wood. Aimee Lou Wood took home the British Academy Television Award for Best Female Comedy Performance for her work on the show in 2021. The premise of the show has a similar vibe to Shrinking. A teenage boy with a sex therapist mother sets up an underground sex therapy clinic at their high school.

The therapist helps out the students with their sex problems while at the same time managing her own affairs and romantic relationships. Each episode often focuses on a specific patient's problem, much like the show Shrinking does. It's a refreshing show that is as honest as it is humorous. Much like Shrinking, it does not pull its punches and has an endearing quality due to its emotional core. The show is also beautifully shot, and the plot and characters manage to hold your attention through each episode.

Next on the list, we have the 2017 show Legion. The show follows a super-powered mutant who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia named David Haller. The setting in the first season is similar to Shrinking because it takes place in a psychiatric hospital where there are many other patients as well with other problems. It is set in an alternative timeline to the X-Men film series, with David's goal being to help protect the world with the help of a group of mutants he meets at another facility. The show is flush with brilliant and trippy visuals and witty writing. It is a brilliant one-of-a-kind show that deals with themes of mental illness in an intelligent way that few superheroes shows manage to accomplish. This series has many good examples of exceptionally well-executed plotlines and themes that make you think and remain engaged throughout its run-time.

In Treatment is an HBO series that debuted in 2008. It is based on an Israeli series and focuses on a psychotherapist named Paul Weston. The show stars Gabriel Byrne as Paul and is directed by Paris Barclay. In the series, Paul has a private practice where he has sessions with various patients as a psychotherapist. He conducts these sessions from his home, but over the series, he starts to question his own abilities as a psychotherapist and his treatment philosophy, much like the main character in Shrinking does. Paul is a charismatic person and is relentless in treating his patients. He seeks to eliminate all self-doubt and ambivalence to try to get his patients to experience a peaceful existence.

One major strength of the show is its creativity. It is able to do a lot to keep you entertained despite mostly being a conversational show without a lot of dynamic scenes. The series keeps things realistic and isn't afraid to show the vulnerable side of human emotions in its characters. This show does a lot to squeeze the maximum enjoyment out of the simple premise and low-budget sets. It creates a strong atmosphere and realistic scenarios where you feel like you really are in a psychotherapy session.

The NBC series Hannibal follows the exploits of Dr. Hannibal Lecter, played by Mads Mikkelsen. Lecter is a psychologist who gets paired up with an FBI investigator named Will Graham. Will starts as a patient of Lecter, who is a forensic psychiatrist who helps him deal with the stress of killing. Will is very empathetic and uses his ability to see what a killer sees to help him solve crimes as an FBI special investigator. Lecter is himself a cannibal with a sophisticated look at his own crimes, so their dynamic is one of gradually understanding each other throughout the show. Each episode deals with a different killer, with Hannibal Lecter looming in the background as the ultimate killer that Will must capture. The actors who played Hannibal Lecter and Will Gharam each won a Saturn award for Best Actor for the strengths of their performances in the show.

The series Monk is another excellent watch for Shrinking fans. It is a comedy series that follows Adrian Monk, a private investigator who develops an obsessive-compulsive disorder after the tragic death of his wife. He works with the police as a consultant, but his compulsive habits and numerous phobias make it harder for him to function during cases. Thanks to his sharp memory and insightful attention to detail, he can solve cases in spite of his challenges. The resulting show is charming, insightful, and hilarious. It deals with the issues of mental illness in an honest way and can poke fun without being cruel.

Perhaps TV's most famous on-screen psychiatrist is Frasier Crane from the 1993 sitcom Frasier. This was a spin-off show created around the character of Frasier from the show Cheers. The show follows Frasier's life as he moves to Seattle from New York and starts a call-in psychiatry show on talk radio. Frasier takes in his father, who has become immobile after being shot in the line of duty, and a British caregiver rounds out the regular cast. The show scratches the Shrinking itch with the main character giving therapy to patients and is a brilliantly funny show. It is a high-quality show with great casting and a witty script.

Ted Lasso is another great comedy show that shares some of its cast DNA with Shrinking. Unlike Ted Lasso, Shrinking doesn't look to cheer up its patients, but the two shows' dynamic is comparable. The show brings the laughs but also brings the heart. The show follows Ted Lasso, who is an American football coach who gets put in charge of an English soccer team. Despite having little knowledge of the sport of soccer, he ends up being an effective coach. At first, no one respects him or his methods, but he gradually wins them over individually. Jason Sudeikis won a golden globe for the role, and it is a well-deserved award. The craters also do an excellent job of making many fun situations to put him in.

The Shrink Next Door is a black comedy miniseries that is also on Apple TV. The show is based on a podcast of the same name. It is based on the real story of a psychiatrist named Isaac Herschkopf. Herschkopf was found to have violated multiple standards of care in New York for his therapeutic relationships. Like Paul from Shrinking, this psychiatrist has violated ethical guidelines in the same way that Dr. Herschkopf has. The show stars Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, and Kathryn Hahn. While the show is a black comedy, it is also a compelling real-life drama. The actors do an excellent job of portraying complex characters that are inspired by real-life.

After Life is a British black comedy that focuses on the effects of clinical depression and suicidal thoughts following grief. The main character, Tony Johnson, played by Ricky Gervais, lashes out, following the earth of his wife, wanting to punish the world for her death. To this end, he starts saying and doing whatever he wants and will no longer protect other people's feelings. Tony starts to view his newfound freedom as a superpower, but instead of being repulsed by him, people begin to pity him and help him through his hard times.

Last on the list is the FX sitcom Anger Management. The show debuted in 2012 and is based on a film of the same name. It stars Charlie Sheen as a minor-league baseball player who interacts with a therapist hoping to cure his anger issues. Now retired after an injury, the baseball player becomes an anger management therapist who holds sessions for anger-management patients at his home. The show features a quirky mix of characters that are the focus of many wacky plotlines that are hilarious and fun. It is a grounded and enjoyable comedy that is an excellent show to catch up on if you haven't already.

