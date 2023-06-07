iOS 16.3 coming next week with these new features for iPhone – 9to5Mac

iOS 16.3 is set to be released next week, according to Apple. This update first entered beta testing in December and includes a handful of changes and features, though it’s a minor update in comparison to other updates from Apple over the last few months.

Apple confirmed iOS 16.3’s release date in a press release announcing a number of ways the company is celebrating Black History Month this year. The initiatives include a new Unity wallpaper for iPhone as well as a Unity face for your Apple Watch.

Apple says that both of these things require that your Apple Watch is running watchOS 9.3 and your iPhone is running iOS 16.3. Again, these updates are currently in beta testing, but Apple says everything will be available for update sometime “next week.”

Aside from the new watch face and wallpaper for Black History Month, iOS 16.3 also includes a few other changes and features. Here’s a quick rundown:

As you can see, this is a relatively minor release without too many changes or new features for iPhone users. That’s not necessarily surprising, given that the update hasn’t been in beta testing as long as usual.

Once iOS 16.3 is released, we expect iOS 16.4 beta testing to begin almost immediately after. We’re still waiting on a number of already announced features from Apple: Apple Card Savings Account, Apple Pay Later, Apple Music Classical, and Advanced Data Protection for iCloud outside of the United States.

