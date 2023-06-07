Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Spotlight as Burn Rate Jumps 1,400%, Here's Implication for Price – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is in the spotlight at the moment, despite the fact that the price of the meme coin has slipped amid an encroaching broader market onslaught. The meme coin is changing hands at a price of $0.00001004, down by 2.14% over the past 24 hours.

It is not unusual for SHIB to experience volatility that cuts across the two ends of the divide — high and low. While the impact of the volatility is a constant, so too is the influence of the cryptocurrency’s key deflationary metric, the burn rate. The burn rate is a measure of the SHIB supply that is sent to dead wallets and taken out of circulation.

At the time of writing, data from Shibburn shows that the burn rate has soared by 1,439.92%, with a total of 15,399,176 SHIB tokens sent to a dead wallet. This is evidence that there are many transactions going on in the Shiba Inu ecosystem producing the SHIB to be burnt.

Experts draw a parallel between the SHIB burn rate and the corresponding growth in the price of the digital currency. A growing burn rate is indicative of a major incoming supply shock which, when mixed with higher demand, can send the price on a bullish run.

Based on the expert’s take, the quantity of Shiba Inu that will be sufficient to significantly upturn the price of the meme coin will be very difficult to generate in a day.

Price growth is a function of many different factors and, leaving sentiment aside, the broader trend in the market has a way of influencing SHIB holders.

With the week opening to a bearish turn, the burn rate may not have such a positive impact on the price of the meme coin; however, a combined growing burn rate and positive market outlook can drive the growth of the asset as the week unfolds.

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey’s articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

Disclaimer: Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purpose only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

source