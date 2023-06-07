Galaxy A51 is getting Android 13 and One UI 5.0 update in Europe – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2023 SamMobile

Carrier-bound Galaxy devices aren’t usually the first to receive new firmware updates. But the Galaxy A51 5G for Xfinity Mobile made an exception last week when it received Android 13 before all other variants. Now, Samsung is turning its attention toward the LTE model in Europe.

The Galaxy A51 (non-5G model) is now receiving the Android 13 One UI 5.0 update in a handful of European countries. The list includes Switzerland, Slovenia, Slovakia, Poland, France, Austria, Luxembourg, and Nordic, Baltic, and South East European countries.

The update for the Galaxy A51 (SM-A515F) can be identified by firmware version A515FXXU5GVK6. The October 2022 security patch is included with the update, but needless to say, most Galaxy A51 owners will care more about One UI 5.0 than anything else.

The new One UI 5.0 update should improve performance and redesigns some UI elements, including the lock screen customization menu and the Settings app. The Camera got some updates and should now offer Galaxy A51 users a watermarking option, and likewise, the photo and video editor has received some additional tools and tweaks.

If you own the Galaxy A51, then you probably already know this. But if you don’t: Android 13 is the last major firmware update that Samsung will release for your phone. One UI 5.0 has been great so far, so it’s nice to know that firmware support for the Galaxy A51 will end on a positive note. That is, assuming the new firmware doesn’t cause any issues. If it does, Samsung will probably mend them with future patches.

Galaxy A51 users in Europe should be able to install the new update by opening the Settings app on their phones, navigating to “Software update,” and tapping “Download and install.” They can also download the official firmware files from our website and install the update manually using a PC.

For a detailed preview of the latest One UI 5.0 features, you can check out our videos below. Keep in mind that we use the Galaxy S22 to showcase the latest features in Android 13, and some features will be missing from the Galaxy A51 update.







