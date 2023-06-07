Archive Tuesday 6 June 2023 – The Oldham Times

David Unsworth has labelled his first summer recruit “the perfect signing”. Josh Lundstram yesterday penned a two-year deal after Latics paid Altrincham an undisclosed fee for the midfielder. And the Oldham boss was delighted to have a key

Josh Lundstram was an ever-present for Altrincham last season and scooped the club’s player of the season awards, but Latics boss David Unsworth believes they can make the midfielder even better by adding more goals to his game. The 24-year-old

The number of Syphilis cases in the UK has risen to its highest level since 1948 but what are the symptoms? The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has released new data that shows infectious syphilis diagnoses increased to 8,692 in 2022. This

A laptop charger for the popular Microsoft Surface has been recalled due to fears it could cause ‘serious electrical shocks’. The product presents a serious risk of electric shock as it has insufficient external build quality, which can allow access

Oldham Athletic have made Josh Lundstram their first summer signing, after the midfielder signed a two-year deal from Altrincham for an undisclosed fee. The 24-year-old played every minute of every National League game for the Robins last season

Road users have been warned that delays are likely or possible on these roads this week and next week in Oldham, with works due to start or already underway. According to official notices, works include water works, electricity, gas, broadband

Coldplay certainly don’t do things by halves. For three nights their spectacular show – a continuation of their Music of the Spheres world tour – delighted and entranced capacity crowds at the Etihad. For all the effects and the seemingly endless

You might think brushing your teeth requires no rules, as we have been taught to simply brush up and down and round and round. But according to expert advice, there is one simple step to brushing your teeth that you should never do. The founder

A spate of meter tampering could be creating a “ticking time bomb” within people’s homes, an energy networks boss has warned. Tampering with a meter means it doesn’t read the correct amount of energy being used. However, anyone caught doing

Brits are being urged to swap old notes for new legal tender after the Bank of England revealed there are still £9billion worth of old notes that haven’t been cashed in yet. September 30, 2022 was the last day that the Bank’s paper £20 and £50

Police were given more power to carry out stop and search checks in Derker last night, Monday, after reports of groups of men fighting, damaging cars and causing a disturbance. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said that a section 60 order, which

The Fix Radio roadshow is coming to Oldham this month. Fix Radio, known as “the builders’ station”, will be visiting City Electrical Factors Ltd (CEF) on Oldham Road on Thursday, June 15 with a range of Armstead Trade products in tow. Tradespeople

A man has been jailed for racially abusing a man who had just finished the Great Manchester Run last month. Daniel Owen, of Pleasant View Clough, Shaw, shouted anti-Semitic abuse at the man who had just completed the run in Manchester city centre

An Oldham community sports centre has hosted a free multi-day event for kids to help them make friends and keep them off the street. Hosted by Abid Hussain at Oldham Greenhill Sports and Recreation Club, the sessions saw 108 children aged seven

A charity day has been organised to raise funds for the family of a pregnant mum-of-two from Oldham who died after a car crash on the M66 and the two boys left seriously injured. Frankie Hough, from Chadderton, was in the car with her two sons,

A charity event that will see a host of cancer patients showcase their music and comedic talents is being held to raise funds for the Royal Oldham Hospital. The Cancer’s Got Talent show is set to provide an evening of music and comedy at the Oldham

A new church has been opened in Alexandra ward by Oldham’s mayor, Cllr Zahid Chauhan. The Victory Christian International Ministries church has moved from Union Street in the town centre to its permanent home on Ashton Road in Hathershaw. On

A man physically abused his ex-partner to the point where he knocked out one of her teeth and strangled her. Edward Lax, of Ripponden Road, Oldham, appeared at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on Friday to be sentenced after pleading guilty

The Saddleworth Show and Wellifest are returning to the borough this month. Both of the popular events are being held at Well-i-hole Farm Campsite in Greenfield, Saddleworth. Wellifest, a family music festival, is taking place on Saturday,

This website and associated newspapers adhere to the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s Editors’ Code of Practice. If you have a complaint about the editorial content which relates to inaccuracy or intrusion, then please . If you are dissatisfied with the response provided you can

. This site is part of Newsquest’s audited local newspaper network. A Gannett Company. , 1st Floor, Chartist Tower, Upper Dock Street, Newport, Wales, NP20 1DW Registered in England & Wales | 01676637 |

Data returned from the Piano ‘meterActive/meterExpired’ callback event.

As a subscriber, you are shown 80% less display advertising when reading our articles.

Those ads you do see are predominantly from local businesses promoting local services.

These adverts enable local businesses to get in front of their target audience – the local community.

It is important that we continue to promote these adverts as our local businesses need as much support as possible during these challenging times.

source