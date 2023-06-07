Daily deals Jan. 21: $499 M2 Mac mini, $100 off 34-inch Alienware Curved OLED monitor, $25 off TurboTax Deluxe, & more – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

You can score $100 off a new M2 Mac mini in today's discounts

Some of the hottest deals collected today include $100 off a variety of Apple’s Mac catalog, $800 off the Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot cleaner, and 72% off a Monoprice 85W USB-C wall charger.

Top deals for January 21th

Excellent deals you can still snag

Save on Apple’s M2 MacBook Air

16″ MacBook Pro with M2 Pro, 2023, Space Gray (save $50) for $2,449.99 at Amazon

16″ MacBook Pro with M1 Pro, 16GB, 1TB, 2021, Space Gray (save $500) for $2,199 at B&H

13.6″ MacBook Air, M2, Silver, (normally $1,699, save $150) for $1,549 at B&H Photo

AirPods Max Wireless (save $100) for $449 at Adorama

YEKBEE Case with Keyboard for iPad (normally $64.99, 48% off) for $33.99 at Woot

14″Lenovo IdeaPad Laptop (normally $299.99, 42% off) for $173 at Amazon

43″ to 65″ 4K Amazon Fire Smart TVs from $189.99 to $389.99 at Woot

Samsung 65″ Smart 4K Crystal HDR UHD TV (normally $649.99, 23% off) for $499.99 at Samsung

Panasonic Lumix GH6 Mirrorless Camera Body (save $300) for $1,897.99 at Adorama

Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones (save $50) for $219 at Adorama

Portable Speakers Bluetooth, Wireless,100 ft range, waterproof (normally $139.99, 74% off) for $35.99 at Amazon

Even more Apple deals

