iOS 17 update: iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X to MISS out! – HT Tech

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is expected to take place in June, 2023. The release date for iOS 17 update may well be at that time. iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, among others are likely to be revealed at the event. Though there is still some time to go, people are already excited about the new features. So, if you are thinking about what the iOS 17 update will bring to your iPhones, read on. However, before we tell you what the iOS 17 update is likely to bring, it can be known that not all the Apple iPhone models will get it.

Though there is no official information available regarding the list of iPhone models that will get the iOS 17 update, it is being said that iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X may not get it. While, the users of iPhone models launched after 2017 will be able to enjoy the new features.

According to a report by Tom’s Guide, “Apple tends to keep iPhones around for about five years before dropping them off the list. For iOS 17, that would mean the models released in 2017 are in danger of not being included among this year’s supported devices.”

“The iPhone 7 got cut off at iOS 15 and it was the last handset on the chopping block. The iPhone 8, released in 2017, was the oldest phone to still be able to run iOS 16,” the report stated.

Here is the list of Apple iPhone that will be getting the iOS 17 update; see if yours is on it:

1. iPhone 15 Series (Upcoming)

2. iPhone 14 Pro Max

3. iPhone 14 Pro

4. iPhone 14 Plus

5. iPhone 14

6. iPhone 13 Pro Max

7. iPhone 13 Pro

8. iPhone 13

9. iPhone 13 mini

10. iPhone 12 Pro Max

11. iPhone 12 Pro

12. iPhone 12

13. iPhone 12 mini

14. iPhone 11 Pro Max

15. iPhone 11 Pro

16. iPhone 11

17. iPhone XS Max

18. iPhone XS

19. iPhone XR

20. iPhone SE (2022)

21. iPhone SE (2020)

1. iPhone 8

2. iPhone 8 Plus

3. iPhone X

The reason why these three iPhone may miss the iOS 17 update is that they were launched in 2017 and it has been over 5 years. These iPhones support older chipsets which may not work with iOS 17.

iOS 17 will bring several new features to your iPhone. Though Apple has not yet disclosed any official detail about the same, some of the features the upcoming software update may bring are Next-Generation CarPlay which will feature support for multiple displays, widgets, and integration; alternative App Stores, among others.

