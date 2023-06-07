Prime Day sale 2022: Huge Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 discount available! Grab it at just £799 – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Looking for a laptop? If yes, then you must not miss this deal. The 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 has just received a massive price drop on Amazon. The laptop is selling for £799. Originally, the price of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 was £1079, but it’s currently on sale for £799. This means you will save £280 on this laptop. Do note that the discount currently applies to the Platinum variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD only. It may vary for other color and storage variants. This could possibly be one of the best deals on Microsoft Surface laptop 4 available currently. It’s a limited deal that the e-commerce giant is offering as a part of their Prime Day sale 2022. Check out the key specs and features of Microsoft Surface laptop 4.

The Surface Laptop 4 comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 4680U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. The13.5-inch display features a resolution of 2256×1504 and is touch-enabled and is powered by an Intel Iris Xe integrated GPU. This means you can use it as a tab as well. It also has Omnisonic speakers located underneath the keyboard. It’s a light weight laptop and hence easily portable. The configuration includes an 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor. The Surface Laptop 4 also features a single USB-A port for peripherals and a Thunderbolt-compatible USB-C port. For video calls and skype, you will get a front facing 720p HD camera. Further, the company claims a battery life of up to 19 hours. Apart from this, the laptop comes with Windows 10 support and you’ll get a free Upgrade to Windows 11

Overall, Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 holds its ground against the likes of the MacBook Air and Dell XPS 13 that too at a lower price point.

