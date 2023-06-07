Save up to $300 on Apple's M2 Mac mini & new MacBook Pro 2023 – AppleInsider

Save up to $300 on Apple's M2 Mac mini & new MacBook...

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

2023 Mac deals are in effect.

Epic deals have launched on Apple’s new Mac mini and 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch laptops, with discounts knocking up to $300 off M2, M2 Pro and M2 Max models.

The Mac deals below can be activated when you head over to Adorama.com and enter promo code APINSIDER during Step 3 of checkout. With the promo code, readers can save $150 to $300 on M2, M2 Pro and M2 Max configurations, with prices as low as $549.

Adorama is an Apple Authorized Reseller that’s been in business since 1974 and shipped hundreds of thousands of orders to satisfied customers. Its Adorama Edge store card also offers buyers the chance to secure special financing or an additional 5% off your purchase, extending the savings even further.

Mac mini M2 markdowns

2023 14-inch MacBook Pro deals

2023 16-inch MacBook Pro discounts

How to redeem the Adorama coupon

To activate the APINSIDER code at Adorama, simply follow the steps below.

Shop through this pricing link and add the 2023 Mac to your cart. Proceed to checkout and when you get to step 3 (Payment), look for a link with a gift icon that says: “Do you have a gift card or promo code?” Click that link to bring up the coupon code field and enter APINSIDER. Here’s what it looks like:

Need help with the coupon? Check out these step-by-step activation instructions.

More great deals from AppleInsider

There are plenty of additional markdowns going on to complement these 2023 MacBook Pro discounts and Mac mini deals. Here’s a sampling of our top picks, with hundreds of exclusive bargains available in the AppleInsider Apple Price Guide.

The Mac deals below can be activated when you head over to Adorama.com and enter promo code APINSIDER during Step 3 of checkout. With the promo code, readers can save $150 to $300 on M2, M2 Pro and M2 Max configurations, with prices as low as $549.

These deals, which offer the lowest prices anywhere, according to our 14-inch MacBook Pro Price Guide, 16-inch MacBook Pro Price Guide and 2023 Mac mini Price Guide, are available exclusively to AppleInsider readers.

Adorama is an Apple Authorized Reseller that’s been in business since 1974 and shipped hundreds of thousands of orders to satisfied customers. Its Adorama Edge store card also offers buyers the chance to secure special financing or an additional 5% off your purchase, extending the savings even further.

To activate the APINSIDER code at Adorama, simply follow the steps below.

Need help with the coupon? Check out these step-by-step activation instructions.

There are plenty of additional markdowns going on to complement these 2023 MacBook Pro discounts and Mac mini deals. Here’s a sampling of our top picks, with hundreds of exclusive bargains available in the AppleInsider Apple Price Guide.

Always on the hunt for the best deals, Christine has been covering the Apple space and technology in general since 2009. With well over a decade of experience securing the lowest prices for bargain hunters, Christine'…

Today's hottest deals include 21% off a MagSafe charger, 53% off a 4-Pack of 160 feet outdoor LED solar string lights, 31% off a Pexxus 3-in-1 wireless charging station, and an onn. 50" Class 4K LED Roku Smart TV for $198.

Get the most from your summer travel experiences with the 2023 Travel Hacker Bundle featuring a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone, now only $159.99 with coupon.

There are several Apple headphones and earphones that cover a variety of use cases. Here's what students and their parents should look at when buying personal audio accessories for the school year ahead.

Apple has introduced a new model of MacBook Air at WWDC 2023, with a 15-inch MacBook Air now a larger option for consumers. Here's how the specs differ from the existing 13-inch model.

The first tablet from smartphone producer OnePlus directly takes on the tenth-gen iPad, in what could be a compelling Android alternative to Apple's tablet.

The Fire Max 11 represents Amazon's largest tablet display to date and features an upgraded aluminum body that enhances its premium aesthetics. Here's how the specs and performance compare to the ninth-generation iPad.

Google's new Pixel Tablet is its best attempt to promote large-format Android experience yet, but it still has to take on the well-loved iPad in the market. Here's how the two sets of specs compare.

Dell's 32-inch UltraSharp 6K monitor offers a cheaper alternative to Apple's Pro Display XDR, but while similar in size and resolution, they go after two very different markets. Here's how the specs of the two compare.

Best USB microphones for content creators

Apple provides official design resources for collaborative design tool Figma

Apple & MLS close deal to bring Lionel Messi to Inter Miami

Apple's live events are probably a thing of the past, and that's sad

How to use StandBy with iPhone in iOS 17 to get Apple's first smart display

The OpenCore patcher will help older Macs run macOS Sonoma — eventually

Final Cut Pro said to be available for Apple Vision Pro at launch

Daily Deals: 41% off Apple Watch 7, 21% off Smart Keyboard for iPad, $310 off Lenovo Gaming Laptop, more

Today's hottest deals include 21% off a MagSafe charger, 53% off a 4-Pack of 160 feet outdoor LED solar string lights, 31% off a Pexxus 3-in-1 wireless charging station, and an onn. 50" Class 4K LED Roku Smart TV for $198.

Get the most from your summer travel experiences with the 2023 Travel Hacker Bundle featuring a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone, now only $159.99 with coupon.

There are several Apple headphones and earphones that cover a variety of use cases. Here's what students and their parents should look at when buying personal audio accessories for the school year ahead.

StandBy may be Apple's first attempt at a true smart display. With tons of features packed in, we walk you through this new way to turn your iPhone into a smart display when docked.

Apple unveiled the long-rumored 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC and I was on hand at Apple Park to take the new portable laptop for a spin.

I got a chance to head to Apple Park for the launch of the Vision Pro headset where I saw how incredible the hardware truly was in person. Here's what I thought.

After years of rumors, Apple has delivered and shipped its professional video editing suite on iPad. While the app is incredibly full-featured, there are some big holes for pro workflows.

We got our hands on an exclusive set of mockup iPhone 15 units — complete with working buttons. Here's how the design changes and features compare to the iPhone 14 lineup.

Any small external drive can back up your files, but most aren't particularly secure. Kingston's IronKey Vault Privacy 80 SSD, on the other hand, adds a passcode via its touchscreen to protect its contents.

If you're a MacBook user, the Huanuo lap desk could allow you to work comfortably from your couch or bed, providing a convenient alternative to sitting at a traditional desk.

The Baseus Blade 100W Power Bank is a robust and highly informative battery charger, designed to meet the demanding power needs of all your mobile devices.

Monoprice is making portable refrigerators that can charge your devices on the go more affordable with its Pure Outdoors Emperor 25 model, undercutting the competition while striking a good balance between cost and features.

To wireless Rollo printer is the must-have gadget for anyone who frequently ships products — whether just to friends and family or operating a small business.

{{ title }}

source