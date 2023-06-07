If I have 5G, do I still need Wi-Fi at home? – Verizon

Our editorial transparency tool uses blockchain technology to permanently log all changes made to official releases after publication. However, this post is not an official release and therefore not tracked. Visit our learn more for more information.

As 5G technology continues to expand, here’s how to understand its impact on in-home Wi-Fi.

If you’re asking this question, you’ve likely already experienced the high speed and low latency of 5G Ultra Wideband on your mobile device. That experience can lead you to ask some 5G vs. Wi-Fi questions, all of which boil down to: Can 5G replace my home Wi-Fi?

It’s a smart question. And if you’re in an area with Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband—which delivers a top-of-the-line 5G experience for 5G-compatible devices through the use of high-band and mid-band spectrum—the answer to the 5G vs. Wi-Fi question could be yes.

Verizon 5G Home internet, a Verizon Home Internet option, uses 5G Ultra Wideband. If 5G Home is available at your location, it could replace your current home internet connection. Its ultra-powerful performance means that everyone in your household can use their devices, all at the same time. And it’s at an unbelievable value—with no extra contracts, no extra fees and no data caps.

It’s also super-simple to set up: There are no extra wires and no pricey installation fees. Sign up and Verizon provides a Wi-Fi 6 router that’s easy to set up yourself and that provides a connection point for all your devices. And then you’re off and running.

Verizon 5G Home Internet provides exceptional performance and value. And existing Verizon Wireless customers can save even more on a 5G Home Internet plan. It’s true: Getting more doesn’t always mean paying more. With a premium 5G Unlimited plan, you can save $25 a month on home internet (with Auto Pay).

Verizon 5G Home internet is available in two plans.

$25/month when using Auto Pay for existing Verizon customers on 5G Play More, 5G Do More or 5G Get More mobile plans.

For everyone else, the cost is $50/month with Auto Pay or $60/month without Auto Pay.

Download speeds of 85 – 300 Mbps; typical upload speeds around 10 Mbps.1

$35/month when using Auto Pay for existing Verizon customers on 5G Play More, 5G Do More or 5G Get More mobile plans.

For everyone else, the cost is $70/month with Auto Pay or $80/month without Auto Pay.

Download speeds of 85 — 300Mbps in most areas, with max download speeds up to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps) in select areas; typical upload speeds around 10 Mbps in most areas, and 50 Mbps in select areas.1



No matter which plan you choose, we guarantee your monthly service price for 2 or 3 years, depending on the plan you select. Plus, you may be eligible for up to a $500 credit to cover any early termination fees when you switch to Verizon (see details). And there are no annual contracts, extra fees, data caps or overages or equipment charges (if needed, Wi-Fi extenders may be purchased for an additional charge).

With both plans, you also receive a 30-day satisfaction guarantee, as well as 30 days of free setup support—which makes installation worry-free.

Your first step is to see if Verizon 5G Home Internet is available in your area. Click here to find out.

1 Actual availability and speeds vary by address/location, plan, equipment and network connection.

