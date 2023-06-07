UPDATE: SpaceX now targeting Friday for latest launch from … – KSBY News

Menu

UPDATE (11:32 a.m.) – SpaceX announced late Thursday morning that the Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base was being pushed to Friday at 10:38 a.m. due to “unfavorable recovery weather conditions.”

ORIGINAL STORY: SpaceX is now targeting Thursday afternoon for its latest launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A Falcon 9 rocket was originally planned to liftoff from the base on Monday but has been pushed multiple times to other days or times.

The Starlink mission is now scheduled to lift off at 2:50 p.m. Thursday from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E).

The launch will deploy 51 Starlink satellites and be SpaceX’s fourth launch from Vandenberg this year.

Starlink is SpaceX’s high-speed broadband satellite internet service designed to reach rural and remote communities.

Following stage separation, SpaceX plans to land the rocket’s first stage booster on the “Of Course I Still Love You” drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A live stream of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff.

The launch follows SpaceX’s Dragon and Crew-6 launch from Florida early Thursday morning.

