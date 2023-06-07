[Updated] OnePlus green line issue persists after OxygenOS 13 … – PiunikaWeb

Here’s the crux of the article in video form

New updates are being added at the bottom of this story…….

Original story (published on December 8, 2022) follows:

OnePlus is one of the strongest contenders in the Android market that provides all the important features at a reasonable price.

Moreover, the OxygenOS 13 update further introduced some bold and performance-boosting features for the users. However, it also caused a wireless settings issue in some OnePlus 8 and 9 devices.

And now, some OnePlus (8, 8T, 8 Pro, and 9R) users (1,2,3,4,5,6) are seeing green lines on their smartphone screens after updating to OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13.

My phone got a vertical green line after the new update. I was watching videos suddenly a green line appeared. My phone doesn’t have any damage. Fix this problem please.

Source

After updation, 2 green straight line have been showing in my Oneplus 8T mobile. How I get the free service, plz help me 🙏

Source

We previously highlighted an almost similar issue where OnePlus users got a green tint/screen after Android 12 update, which was allegedly acknowledged after a while.

It seems that it has transitioned to just vertical green lines now and seemingly persists with the Android 13 update. You can check out the image attached below for reference:

This is quite frustrating for users as the issue is affecting the visual component of smartphones as well.

Some also believe that this could be a hardware (OLED) issue. In fact, OnePlus is reportedly replacing affected screens for free, even for devices out of warranty.

Furthermore, over on Twitter, where reports of a green line keep mounting, the OnePlus team is asking some of those affected to send them a message with details so that they can further look into the issue.

Hi Mohammed! We would love to look into this in further detail! Please DM us so that we may dive into your account further!

Source

We hope that a permanent solution for the OnePlus green line issue comes out soon. And when it does, we will be updating this space to reflect the same.







PiunikaWeb started as purely an investigative tech journalism website with main focus on ‘breaking’ or ‘exclusive’ news. In no time, our stories got picked up by the likes of Forbes, Foxnews, Gizmodo, TechCrunch, Engadget, The Verge, Macrumors, and many others. Want to know more about us? Head here.

Previous article

The OnePlus support team confirmed that they are aware of the ‘green line’ issue and recommended affected users send a DM to handle the situation properly.We have more such stories in our dedicated OnePlus section , so be sure to follow them as well.Featured image source: OnePlus Weaving a little bit of life into the articles I write. No, not really! That’s not really possible for a trash writer like me but I still try. Apart from it, I skate, meditate and medicate. Also keep myself away from troubles as I age.PiunikaWeb.com is owned and operated by DeepSeaGem Technologies India. Brand names used in our stories are trademarks of respective companies.

source