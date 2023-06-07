Apple TV Plus Unveils May Premiere Date for 'Silo' – Next TV

Drama series starring Rebecca Ferguson debuts May 5

Apple TV Plus has given a May 5 premiere date for its upcoming drama series Silo, starring Rebecca Ferguson.

The 10-episode series, based on Hugh Howey’s best-selling trilogy of dystopian novels, follows the last 10,000 people on earth who are living in a mile-deep space protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside, according to the streaming service. No one knows when or why the silo was built, and anyone who tries to find out faces fatal consequences.

The series stars Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones and Tim Robbins.

Silo is executive produced by Ferguson, Graham Yost, Morten Tyldum, Hugh Howey, Nina Jack, Fred Golan, Remi Aubuchon and Ingrid Escajeda. Apple TV Plus will debut the first two episodes May 5, followed by one new episode weekly, according to the service. ■

R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.

