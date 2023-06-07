Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin above 28k, Ethereum, other tokens fall – CNBCTV18

Cryptocurrencies fell on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.2 trillion, with a volume of $35.4 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world’s largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 0.4 percent to $28,028. Its market value stood at $13.2 billion. The trade volume was at $37.2 billion.

“Despite attempts by buyers to push BTC above the crucial resistance level of $28,500, it eventually fell to US$27,800 and is presently consolidating around $28,000,” said Edul Patel of Mudrex.

