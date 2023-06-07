Google Pixel Fold: News, leaks and possible release date – MobileSyrup

Jun 7, 2023 | 8:05 AM EDT

Jun 6, 2023 | 6:27 PM EDT

Jun 6, 2023 | 1:54 PM EDT

Jun 5, 2023 | 8:04 PM EDT

Jun 5, 2023 | 1:58 PM EDT

Jun 3, 2023 | 11:07 AM EDT

Jun 7, 2023 | 8:05 AM EDT

Jun 6, 2023 | 6:27 PM EDT

Jun 6, 2023 | 1:54 PM EDT

Jun 5, 2023 | 8:04 PM EDT

Jun 5, 2023 | 1:58 PM EDT

Jun 3, 2023 | 11:07 AM EDT

Jun 7, 2023 | 9:01 PM EDT

Jun 7, 2023 | 8:01 PM EDT

Jun 7, 2023 | 7:00 PM EDT

Jun 7, 2023 | 6:46 PM EDT

Jun 7, 2023 | 6:22 PM EDT

Jun 7, 2023 | 5:50 PM EDT

Jun 7, 2023 | 4:42 PM EDT

Jun 6, 2023 | 8:06 PM EDT

Jun 1, 2023 | 11:37 AM EDT

May 30, 2023 | 1:43 PM EDT

May 30, 2023 | 12:11 PM EDT

May 30, 2023 | 9:50 AM EDT

Jun 7, 2023 | 1:17 PM EDT

Jun 7, 2023 | 11:28 AM EDT

Jun 6, 2023 | 3:23 PM EDT

Jun 5, 2023 | 6:00 PM EDT

Jun 5, 2023 | 1:46 PM EDT

Jun 5, 2023 | 12:44 PM EDT

Jun 5, 2023 | 1:34 PM EDT

Jun 5, 2023 | 1:21 PM EDT

Jun 5, 2023 | 1:15 PM EDT

Jun 1, 2023 | 5:34 PM EDT

Jun 1, 2023 | 12:51 PM EDT

May 31, 2023 | 12:44 PM EDT

Jun 7, 2023 | 7:00 PM EDT

Jun 7, 2023 | 6:46 PM EDT

Jun 7, 2023 | 5:50 PM EDT

Jun 7, 2023 | 4:40 PM EDT

Jun 7, 2023 | 3:45 PM EDT

Jun 7, 2023 | 3:22 PM EDT

Jun 7, 2023 | 9:01 PM EDT

May 31, 2023 | 12:08 PM EDT

May 29, 2023 | 2:41 PM EDT

May 29, 2023 | 11:28 AM EDT

May 17, 2023 | 11:09 AM EDT

May 16, 2023 | 4:25 PM EDT

Jun 7, 2023 | 1:32 PM EDT

Jun 7, 2023 | 11:01 AM EDT

Jun 5, 2023 | 2:08 PM EDT

May 31, 2023 | 7:00 PM EDT

May 30, 2023 | 8:02 PM EDT

May 29, 2023 | 6:24 PM EDT

Jun 6, 2023 | 6:02 PM EDT

Jun 6, 2023 | 11:31 AM EDT

Jun 6, 2023 | 3:04 AM EDT

Jun 5, 2023 | 3:16 PM EDT

Jun 5, 2023 | 2:52 PM EDT

Jun 5, 2023 | 2:26 PM EDT

Jun 7, 2023 | 8:01 PM EDT

Jun 7, 2023 | 6:22 PM EDT

Jun 7, 2023 | 12:28 PM EDT

Jun 6, 2023 | 7:04 AM EDT

Jun 1, 2023 | 6:01 PM EDT

May 31, 2023 | 9:01 PM EDT

Jun 6, 2023 | 8:20 PM EDT

Jun 3, 2023 | 11:07 AM EDT

Jun 1, 2023 | 2:00 PM EDT

May 30, 2023 | 3:01 AM EDT

May 29, 2023 | 3:20 PM EDT

May 28, 2023 | 9:01 AM EDT

Jun 1, 2023 | 2:00 PM EDT

May 11, 2023 | 1:40 PM EDT

May 10, 2023 | 2:44 PM EDT

May 3, 2023 | 3:57 PM EDT

May 2, 2023 | 9:00 AM EDT

Mar 2, 2023 | 7:08 PM EST

Jun 6, 2023 | 8:20 PM EDT

May 13, 2023 | 3:02 PM EDT

May 10, 2023 | 1:50 PM EDT

May 3, 2023 | 7:09 AM EDT

Apr 28, 2023 | 9:00 AM EDT

Jan 22, 2023 | 4:04 PM EST

May 22, 2023 | 3:00 PM EDT

May 22, 2023 | 9:01 AM EDT

May 21, 2023 | 1:27 PM EDT

Mar 7, 2023 | 9:00 AM EST

Mar 5, 2023 | 1:32 PM EST

Mar 4, 2023 | 2:01 PM EST

May 29, 2023 | 3:20 PM EDT

Apr 3, 2023 | 12:01 AM EDT

Jun 28, 2022 | 12:16 PM EDT

Apr 22, 2022 | 8:08 AM EDT

Apr 20, 2022 | 10:36 AM EDT

Apr 18, 2022 | 3:57 PM EDT

May 28, 2023 | 9:01 AM EDT

May 14, 2023 | 4:00 PM EDT

May 11, 2023 | 12:19 PM EDT

Apr 23, 2023 | 4:01 PM EDT

Apr 23, 2023 | 9:02 AM EDT

Apr 2, 2023 | 1:03 PM EDT

Jun 3, 2023 | 11:07 AM EDT

May 30, 2023 | 3:01 AM EDT

May 11, 2023 | 8:00 AM EDT

May 7, 2023 | 4:00 PM EDT

May 3, 2023 | 12:25 PM EDT

Apr 26, 2023 | 9:00 AM EDT

May 23, 2023 | 2:41 PM EDT

Feb 1, 2023 | 8:00 PM EST

Oct 29, 2022 | 11:07 AM EDT

Sep 12, 2022 | 8:26 AM EDT

Jun 10, 2021 | 6:34 PM EDT

Feb 26, 2021 | 4:49 PM EST

Jun 5, 2023 | 9:01 PM EDT

Jun 4, 2023 | 4:02 PM EDT

Jun 4, 2023 | 11:00 AM EDT

Jun 2, 2023 | 10:57 AM EDT

Jun 1, 2023 | 5:05 PM EDT

May 28, 2023 | 4:00 PM EDT

Apr 27, 2023 | 2:41 PM EDT

Dec 27, 2022 | 9:00 AM EST

Dec 12, 2022 | 3:48 PM EST

Nov 28, 2022 | 1:38 PM EST

Nov 25, 2022 | 1:28 PM EST

Jul 13, 2022 | 4:26 PM EDT

Jun 4, 2023 | 4:02 PM EDT

May 27, 2023 | 11:08 AM EDT

May 6, 2023 | 9:02 AM EDT

Apr 10, 2023 | 5:07 PM EDT

Apr 2, 2023 | 9:02 AM EDT

Mar 26, 2023 | 3:58 PM EDT

Apr 14, 2023 | 8:00 AM EDT

Feb 14, 2023 | 7:04 PM EST

Dec 13, 2022 | 7:05 AM EST

Dec 12, 2022 | 8:02 PM EST

Dec 11, 2022 | 4:00 PM EST

Dec 10, 2022 | 11:00 AM EST

Jun 5, 2023 | 9:01 PM EDT

Jun 4, 2023 | 11:00 AM EDT

Jun 2, 2023 | 10:57 AM EDT

Jun 1, 2023 | 5:05 PM EDT

May 28, 2023 | 4:00 PM EDT

May 25, 2023 | 3:42 PM EDT

Jun 6, 2023 | 10:01 AM EDT

Jun 5, 2023 | 4:41 PM EDT

Jun 4, 2023 | 1:30 PM EDT

Jun 3, 2023 | 6:06 PM EDT

Jun 3, 2023 | 2:01 PM EDT

Jun 1, 2023 | 6:03 PM EDT

Jun 6, 2023 | 10:01 AM EDT

Jun 5, 2023 | 4:41 PM EDT

Jun 3, 2023 | 2:01 PM EDT

Jun 1, 2023 | 6:03 PM EDT

May 30, 2023 | 1:26 PM EDT

May 27, 2023 | 2:00 PM EDT

Jun 4, 2023 | 1:30 PM EDT

Jun 3, 2023 | 6:06 PM EDT

Jun 1, 2023 | 4:33 PM EDT

Jun 1, 2023 | 7:01 AM EDT

May 30, 2023 | 11:19 AM EDT

May 29, 2023 | 9:00 PM EDT

May 28, 2023 | 1:30 PM EDT

May 14, 2023 | 8:58 AM EDT

May 13, 2023 | 1:30 PM EDT

May 7, 2023 | 1:30 PM EDT

May 5, 2023 | 7:04 AM EDT

Apr 30, 2023 | 6:00 PM EDT

Jun 7, 2023 | 2:12 PM EDT

Jun 7, 2023 | 9:12 AM EDT

Jun 5, 2023 | 12:32 PM EDT

Jun 2, 2023 | 4:07 PM EDT

Jun 2, 2023 | 7:00 AM EDT

Jun 1, 2023 | 4:22 PM EDT

Jun 7, 2023 | 2:12 PM EDT

Jun 7, 2023 | 9:12 AM EDT

Jun 5, 2023 | 12:32 PM EDT

Jun 2, 2023 | 4:07 PM EDT

Jun 2, 2023 | 7:00 AM EDT

Jun 1, 2023 | 4:22 PM EDT

May 29, 2023 | 1:31 PM EDT

May 29, 2023 | 12:24 PM EDT

May 16, 2023 | 11:06 AM EDT

May 15, 2023 | 2:34 PM EDT

May 9, 2023 | 12:06 PM EDT

May 8, 2023 | 1:07 PM EDT

May 25, 2023 | 2:02 PM EDT

May 11, 2023 | 7:00 AM EDT

May 4, 2023 | 11:20 AM EDT

Apr 28, 2023 | 3:33 PM EDT

Apr 24, 2023 | 5:14 PM EDT

Apr 20, 2023 | 6:13 PM EDT

May 24, 2023 | 8:30 AM EDT

May 18, 2023 | 7:04 PM EDT

May 18, 2023 | 11:21 AM EDT

May 16, 2023 | 12:32 PM EDT

May 12, 2023 | 3:56 PM EDT

Apr 11, 2023 | 9:09 PM EDT

The Pixel Fold (the name we’ve been using for Google’s foldable) has been rumoured for several months — even years at this point. Rumours indicated we’d see the device last year, but that didn’t happen. Now, according to several sources, the upcoming Google foldable will launch in 2023.

Google is rumoured to reveal plenty of devices this year, including the Pixel 8, 8 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Watch 2 and — the device I’m most interested in — the Pixel Fold.

Let’s review some of the rumours and leaks we’ve seen over the past several months. We expect to see more rumours in the coming months, so we’ll continue to update this post with further information.

Pixel Fold Display Main Screen: 7.57 inches 120Hz 2K, Infinity Flex Display | Cover Screen: 5.78 inches Processor Tensor G2 RAM 12GB of RAM Storage N/A Dimensions (in.) 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm (8.3mm with the camera bump) Weight Rear Facing Camera 50-megapixel primary Front Facing Camera two 9.5-megapixel hole punch cameras OS Android 13L Battery 5,000mAh Network Connectivity LTE/ 5G Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass SIM Type Nano SIM Launch Date Misc Colours: White, Black, Folds Display Pixel Fold Main Screen: 7.57 inches 120Hz 2K, Infinity Flex Display | Cover Screen: 5.78 inches Processor Pixel Fold Tensor G2 RAM Pixel Fold 12GB of RAM Storage Pixel Fold N/A Dimensions (in.) Pixel Fold 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm (8.3mm with the camera bump) Weight Pixel Fold Rear Facing Camera Pixel Fold 50-megapixel primary Front Facing Camera Pixel Fold two 9.5-megapixel hole punch cameras OS Pixel Fold Android 13L Battery Pixel Fold 5,000mAh Network Connectivity Pixel Fold LTE/ 5G Sensors Pixel Fold Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass SIM Type Pixel Fold Nano SIM Launch Date Pixel Fold Misc Pixel Fold Colours: White, Black, Folds

Pixel Fold

Display

Main Screen: 7.57 inches 120Hz 2K, Infinity Flex Display | Cover Screen: 5.78 inches

Processor

Tensor G2

RAM

12GB of RAM

Storage

N/A

Dimensions (in.)

158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm (8.3mm with the camera bump)

Weight

Rear Facing Camera

50-megapixel primary

Front Facing Camera

two 9.5-megapixel hole punch cameras

OS

Android 13L

Battery

5,000mAh

Network Connectivity

LTE/ 5G

Sensors

Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

SIM Type

Nano SIM

Launch Date

Misc

Colours: White, Black, Folds

Display

Pixel Fold

Main Screen: 7.57 inches 120Hz 2K, Infinity Flex Display | Cover Screen: 5.78 inches

Processor

Pixel Fold

Tensor G2

RAM

Pixel Fold

12GB of RAM

Storage

Pixel Fold

N/A

Dimensions (in.)

Pixel Fold

158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm (8.3mm with the camera bump)

Weight

Pixel Fold

Rear Facing Camera

Pixel Fold

50-megapixel primary

Front Facing Camera

Pixel Fold

two 9.5-megapixel hole punch cameras

OS

Pixel Fold

Android 13L

Battery

Pixel Fold

5,000mAh

Network Connectivity

Pixel Fold

LTE/ 5G

Sensors

Pixel Fold

Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

SIM Type

Pixel Fold

Nano SIM

Launch Date

Pixel Fold

Misc

Pixel Fold

Colours: White, Black, Folds

The Pixel Fold is expected to feature a 5.78-inch cover display supplied by Samsung Display, with mass production starting in July or August this year, according to a previous rumour. We’re also expecting a 9.5-megapixel hole punch camera on the Cover display. The Pixel Fold will sport a 2K 7.57-inch (though some sources say 7.69 inches) foldable panel with a 120Hz refresh rate display on the inside. Additionally, the phone is expected to feature an additional hole-punch selfie shooter on the right side of this foldable screen.

Howtoisolve reports that the phone’s dimensions will measure roughly 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7mm (8.3mm with the camera bump) when unfolded.

The handset is also expected to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera similar to what’s available on the Pixel 7 series. The phone will reportedly come in ‘Silver’ and ‘Black’ colourways and comes with USB-C charging, 12GB of RAM, Tensor G2, Android 13L and more.

We don’t yet know the specifications of the other cameras, but it’s likely the device will offer one or two other 12-megapixel cameras. Further, we’re unsure of how much the phone will weigh, what its storage variants will be, and more.

It’s unclear when we’ll officially see the Pixel Fold. That said, there are a few possible launch windows. According to Android Authority, the handset will launch alongside the Pixel 7a, which we expect to see at Google I/O in May. However, other sources indicate that we’ll see the phone in Q3 2023, possibly alongside the Pixel 8 series, which means these phones could launch in late August.

So while we don’t have a definite date or release window, we can see the foldable in either May or Q3.

The Pixel is expected to cost $1,799 USD (roughly $2,390 CAD at the time of writing).

Below are several renders of what the Pixel Fold could look like.



(From September 2nd)



(From November 14th)



Image Credit: Howtoisolve

Sources: Jon Prosser, Digital Chat Station (Weibo), Android Authority, OnLeaks, Howtoisolve, The New York Times

Sign-up for MobileSyrup news sent straight to your inbox

© 2023 Blue Ant Media Privacy. Terms of use.

source