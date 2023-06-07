What's New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies and Series: May 5th, 2023 – What's on Netflix



19 new movies and series have been released on Netflix since May 2nd – here’s the full list.

Happy Friday! Welcome to your weekend roundup of what’s new on Netflix. We’ll review all the new releases over the past few days, recap some of what we think you should be watching, and check in with the Netflix top 10s.

In case you missed it, on May 1st, Netflix US added 57 new movies and series, and on Sunday, we’ll have a full recap of all the new arrivals on Netflix from over the weekend and include those 57 titles we just mentioned.

Over the weekend, the big new release is A Man Called Otto, and on the removals front, today is your last day to watch the British diving documentary Last Breath. We’d also recommend streaming Bordertown throughout the weekend, as all three seasons expire toward the end of next week.

Number of episodes: 6

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Biography, Drama, History

Cast: India Amarteifio, Adjoa Andoh, Michelle Fairley, Ruth Gemmell, Corey Mylchreest, Golda Rosheuvel

Shooting straight to the top of the charts (and rightly so) is the excellent new limited series that serves as a prequel and a bridge for season 3 of Bridgerton.

The steamy new drama tells the story of Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power.

In their glowing review of the new series, Matthew Gilbert for the Boston Globe concluded:

“Queen Charlotte has the same gorgeous gardens, the same string covers of pop songs, the same buoyant tone, and the same central theme: the search for love. It’s a spinoff, yes, but it’s a good one.”

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller

Director: Matt Eskandari

Cast: Bruce Willis, Chad Michael Murray, Shea Buckner

Writer: Doug Wolfe

Runtime: 90 min / 1h 30m

Now if you’re in for an action romp and willing not to question what you see on screen for an hour and a half, Survive the Night from Lionsgate Pictures might be for you.

The flick is about a trauma doctor and his family being held hostage by criminals after a botched armed robbery leaves one of them wounded and in need of an operation.

Finally, we’d like to give a thumbs up and a hearty recommendation to Laya’s Horizon, the second game to come from the small indie studio Snowman exclusively to Netflix.

The Canadian-produced title will see you mastering the art of flying by weaving and dodging obstacles in beautiful environments.

Now, let’s check in with what’s trending in the Netflix US top 10s for May 5th:

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.

