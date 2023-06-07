Apple's new M2 MacBook Air is on sale for under $1,000 – ZDNet

Most Popular

After a nice holiday break, reality returns and our workloads increase once more. But the only thing worse than a heavy workload is a heavy workload on a slow computer. Luckily, you can score this 2022 MacBook Air M2 13.6-inch laptop for $999 — a $200 savings that this laptop has only seen once before.

There are seemingly no limits to what you can do with a MacBook, especially with Apple’s next-generation M2 chip. Compatible with all your Apple devices, this MacBook Air allows you to keep up with your text messages, make phone or FaceTime calls, as well as instantly sync your photos so you can view them on a bigger screen.

A 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display features one billion colors, 500 nits of brightness, and P3 wide color for vivid colors on movies, games, or even work. But, the picture on your screen isn’t the only thing that will feature excellent clarity. A 1080p FaceTime HD camera sits atop the MacBook Air screen with support from three microphones and four speakers to allow you to make the most of your workplace Zoom calls.

With a battery-life of up to 18 hours, this MacBook Air can get you through long days at the office, a night full of streaming your favorite shows, or work trips if you forget your computer charger. In its aluminum casing and 2.7-pound weight, this laptop adds durable and portable to the many characteristics you can use to describe Apple’s newest MacBook Air.

As mentioned prior, deals on Apple’s hottest products are rare and hard to find. That being said, it might be a while before the 2022 Apple M2 MacBook Air laptop sees a price this low again.

