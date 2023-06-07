Tesla App Update Brings Passive Auth Toggle and Hints at Lootbox … – Not a Tesla App

Tesla has released its latest app update, version 4.20.75, introducing new features and improvements to enhance user experience and security. This update brings a passive auth toggle, hints at possible loot box voting, and adds mysterious Optimus references.
One notable feature in the update is the passive authentication toggle. Previously, a Tesla vehicle would unlock or start if an authorized phone was close enough. Now, owners can disable passive auth, ensuring their vehicle remains locked and won’t start unless they manually unlock it using the app or a key card.
This change offers increased security and flexibility, allowing owners to use the app for all car-related functions without the risk of accidental unlocking when their phone is nearby.
The update also includes code referencing loot box voting, as spotted by Twitter user @Tesla_App_iOS. While it’s expected to debut with the Earth Day photo contest, Tesla may incorporate more voting features in future updates, opening up new possibilities for contests and community engagement.
Another interesting discovery in the app update is the addition of Optimus references and an icon. While the purpose of this feature remains unclear, it could be an easter egg or a hint at future developments. Tesla enthusiasts are left speculating about its potential implications.
As Tesla continues to innovate and update its app, users can expect more exciting features and improvements in the future. Keep an eye out for the latest news and insights on Tesla’s app developments on our website.
Tesla has signaled a more open approach by allowing other automakers to access its Supercharger network. This move, spurred on by a groundbreaking deal with Ford, is more than a simple act of corporate benevolence. Superchargers, now a significant profit center for Tesla, could potentially revolutionize the electric vehicle charging infrastructure by making it universally accessible.
Tesla has also made strides in the world of intellectual property, opening up select patents to other automakers. This move echoes a similar step taken nearly a decade ago when Tesla announced an open-source approach to its patents. However, the details warrant attention. Tesla isn’t giving away these patents out of pure altruism. There’s an important caveat; Tesla requires a cross-license deal, effectively asking for access to the other automakers’ patents in return. Critics argue that this does not constitute “free” access. It’s a strategic maneuver aimed at mutual growth rather than unilateral generosity.
Adding to the mix, Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk announced the possibility of licensing Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) technologies to other automakers. This move could transform the landscape of autonomous driving by making Tesla’s advanced technologies more widely accessible. However, the practical implementation is a complex process. Past discussions about licensing self-driving technology to other automakers have not materialized, indicating potential hurdles ahead.
While the recent developments have generated much buzz, the long-term implications for Tesla and the electric vehicle industry remain unclear. Directly licensing technologies and working with companies that have designed them is a viable way to accelerate technological adoption. Tesla’s moves could pave the way for more partnerships akin to its early collaborations with Daimler and Toyota. However, the willingness and ability of other automakers to integrate Tesla’s technology remain to be seen.
The overarching narrative here aligns with Tesla’s mission statement to help accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. By allowing broader access to its technologies, Tesla stands to propel the entire industry forward, even if it potentially narrows its competitive edge. But as Musk stated, “Patents do not define technology leadership…but rather by the ability of a company to attract and motivate the world’s most talented engineers.”
Whether this bold gambit will yield the intended results or backfire remains a question only time will answer. For now, Tesla continues to push boundaries, challenging the status quo in its relentless pursuit of a sustainable future.
In the ongoing quest to deliver advanced vehicular technology, Tesla never fails to surprise. Tesla enthusiasts have new reasons to rejoice as a host of features are set to augment Service Mode in an upcoming software update.
With every update, Tesla’s futuristic touch becomes more evident. Michal Gapinski, creator of the Tesla Android Project, which famously enables Apple CarPlay in Teslas through a web-based solution, has shared some upcoming features to Tesla’s Service Mode with us. In a forthcoming software update, Service Mode will house new diagnostic screens for seat belts, the HVAC system, and what appears to be a new window calibration screen. These screens promise to provide a comprehensive, accessible system check-up that offers valuable insights into your Tesla’s health.
The first new Service Mode menu appears to display details about Tesla’s seat sensors, seat belts and the restraint control module (RCM). The car’s visualization is displayed from the top with various areas are highlighted around the vehicle including what appears to be the seat sensors, seat belt buckles and retractors. Tesla displayed how they’re tied together and how they communicate with the RCM.
But that’s not all. Tesla also appears to be adding a new menu for calibrating vehicle windows. This updated window calibration menu features a new visualization, lets you easily calibrate each window individually and displays the generation of the hardware installed.
A particularly intriguing feature in the upcoming update is a dedicated service mode for Tesla’s HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) system. This unique feature will display fan RPM and temperatures in various areas, seemingly allowing a multi-angle view of the HVAC system’s visualization.
Though Service Mode is tailored for technicians or Tesla owners with a deep understanding of their vehicle, it offers a new level of engagement, providing detailed insights that can help troubleshoot, reset, calibrate, and even configure new parts.
To access Service Mode, navigate to Controls > Software, and tap and hold on the vehicle’s model name that appears underneath the car’s image until a water ripple appears. Then release and type ‘service’ in the dialog box before hitting ‘ok’. It is crucial, however, not to make changes unless you understand the implications fully, as they could negatively affect the vehicle. Moreover, DO NOT drive with Service Mode activated, as it disables critical safety features like traction control.
While the new Service Mode features are not in production yet, they are expected to debut in an upcoming update. As we eagerly await these enhancements, one thing is clear – Tesla continues to push the envelope in providing owners with an unparalleled, comprehensive understanding of their vehicles.
Stay tuned for more updates on these exciting developments as they’re expected in an upcoming software update.
