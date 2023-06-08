Nothing Ear (2) design and features revealed by new leak – Notebookcheck.net

The massively-successful Nothing Ear (1)’s successor, Nothing Ear (2), was rumoured to be in development right around when the Nothing Ear (stick) launched. Some renders of the TWS earbuds emerged shortly after. OnLeaks, in collaboration with Smartprix, has now unveiled a wealth of new information about the Nothing Ear (2).
It is easy to miss the differences between the Nothing Ear (1) and its successor, looking at the renders alone, because the changes are very subtle. Among other things, the Nothing Ear (2) comes with a top-mounted noise-cancellation microphone, a slight repositioning of internal components, "personalized" ANC, better equalizer control and the ability to connect to two devices simultaneously. Other possible improvements could include a larger battery and support for additional audio codecs.
Unfortunately, there has yet to be a word about when Nothing Ear (2) will be launched. Ideally, one can expect to see them sometime in July 2023 if the company sticks to previous release cycles. It’ll be interesting to see what else Nothing has in store for its fans with the Ear (2), which, so far, is shaping up to be little more than an Ear (1) in newer packaging.
