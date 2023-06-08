Best TV Series Coming to Hulu in September 2022 – MovieWeb

From returning favorites like The Handmaid’s Tale to a new food competition series, here are the best TV shows coming to Hulu in September 2022.

Hulu’s streaming selections have recently been heating up thanks to new series releases and continuations of previous hit favorites. While the streaming service offered more new content for their August selections, September will see the release of season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale. From returning binge-worthy favorites to new food competition series, here are the best TV series coming to Hulu in September 2022.

Deemed by Forbes to be a "very addictive drama," Hulu's new series entitled Tell Me Lies follows the relationship between Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen (Jackson White) over the course of eight years. The two meet while on campus at college, and quickly find themselves in a toxic entanglement that will span the course of time. The series is based on a novel of the same name by Carola Lovering, which focuses in on the dark, twisted romance. Tell Me Lies is set to premiere September 7, with all subsequent episodes to follow every Wednesday.

The Handmaid's Tale first premiered on Hulu in 2017 and quickly became one of the streaming giant's biggest hits to date. The series is based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, and focuses heavily on a post-dystopian world where women are treated as property of the state. The trailer for season five was released in July 2022 and wasn't shy on showing all the bloody details that the new season would have to offer. The Handmaid's Tale has become a staple series that outlines the people's power and resistance in a dystopian world. The first two episodes of the series will premiere on September 14, and then one every Wednesday will follow.

Best in Dough is Hulu's new food competition series that sets its sights on pizza. The show will host ten episodes that will feature a variety of competitors all battling for the grand prize of $10,000 and the bragging rights of being "the best in dough." The competition series will be hosted by Wells Adams, a former contestant on The Bachelorette and will feature four judges, one of which is Daniele Uditi, a famous pizza chef from Los Angeles. The series is set to premiere on September 19, with episodes airing on Mondays.

Television is in an age of reboots, and no major series is safe. Hulu's newest comedy Reboot throws together the cast of an early-2000s sitcom for the series' reboot, and they all must work together despite their unresolved drama. The star-studded cast includes Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, and Judy Greer. Little has been released about the new comedy, but according to Deadline, there was a great deal of thought that went into addressing political correctness and comedy in the series' writers room. The series is set to premiere on September 20.

After Keeping Up with the Kardashians ended in 2021, Hulu picked up America's most famous family for a new series called The Kardashians. The first season premiered on Hulu in April 2022, with the second season set to premiere merely five months later. One of the most alluring parts of the reality series is the relationship drama that always inserts itself after a breakup. According to BuzzFeed, Kim's now ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson will barely be in season two despite his debut in the trailer. Fan of reality TV or not, the Kardashians have been a staple in the TV genre since the early 2000s, and it is doubtful they will be going anywhere anytime soon. Season two of The Kardashians is set to premiere September 22.

Reasonable Doubt, Hulu's newest legal drama produced by Kerry Washington, will premiere the first two episodes on September 27. The show will follow Jax Stewart, played by Emayatzy Corinealdi, a legal defense attorney who questions the justice system and isn't afraid of fighting for what she wants. Although little has been revealed about the details for Reasonable Doubt, producers at the Onyx Collective are excited about the collaboration.

The D'Amelio sisters, Dixie and Charli, found fame on TikTok in 2020, and both are social media personalities. The show's first season premiered on Hulu in 2021, and followed the sisters' new-found popularity and their journey in the limelight. The second season is set to show how these two sisters balance fame and the realities of being in their teens. The D'Amelio Show's season 2 will premiere September 28.

