Apple iOS 17 to release in June 2023! Here is what you will get – HT Tech

Apple released iOS 16 in September 2022, ever since then it has been releasing updates to the same. Now, there are reports claiming that the company will be rolling out iOS 17 in June 2023. Along with iOS 17, Apple is likely to release iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 at its annual developers conference WWDC. “Apple is expected to announce iOS 17 alongside iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 at its annual developers conference WWDC in June, so it’s still early, and we’ll likely learn about additional features planned over the coming months,” a report by MacRumors said.

iOS 17 will bring several new features to your iPhone. Though Apple has not yet disclosed any official detail about the same, here are the features the upcoming software update may bring.

Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay at WWDC 2022, which will feature support for multiple displays, widgets, and integration with vehicle functions like the instrument cluster, climate controls, and FM radio. According to the report by MacRumors, “Apple said the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, and it’s likely that the connected iPhone will require iOS 17 or later.” Apple also stated that the committed automakers include Acura, Audi, Ford, Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Porsche, Volvo, and others.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman had earlier informed that Apple was preparing to allow alternative app stores on the iPhone. The step has been taken to comply with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act. What needs to be noted is that the changes are initially planned for Europe only. According to Gurman, Apple was aiming for the changes to be ready as part of an update to iOS 17.

Apple can also announce AR/VR headset this year, and iOS 17 would likely include the support for the device before it launches.

MacRumors also stated that Apple may come up with fewer changes with the iOS 17. The reason behind the sane is said to be the diversion in focus of Apple towards the ‘xrOS’ operating system for its AR/VR headset, according to Gurman. However, as nothing is confirmed, you will have to wait for the official release to know the exact updates.

