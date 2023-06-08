Avalanche (AVAX) Introduces Lava Network, Polkadot (DOT) Hosts … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
Master Blockchain Engineering Skills with These Online Courses
With over 23,000 blockchain-based projects and altcoins available for trading today, there has been more competition within the Web3 space than ever before to grab the attention of investors and traders.
Typically, most investors will jump into well-established projects such as Avalanche (AVAX) and Polkadot (DOT) in order to diversify their holdings. But as any well-experienced investors know, the true value can be gained from projects that are in their presale stage. One of the most notable cryptocurrencies that are undergoing Stage 3 of its presale is TMS Network (TMSN), and today, we will be exploring exactly why this altcoin has gained so much attention.
The TMS Network (TMSN) platform will be developed to revolutionize the Web3 space and provide an all-in-one location where anyone will be able to trade any derivative, from forex, stocks, equities, CFDs, and more, all through cryptocurrency payments directly. Users will not need to create an account in order to use TMS Network (TMSN) and can do so by simply connecting their cryptocurrency wallets.
Due to the implementation of blockchain technology, as TMS Network (TMSN) is built on top of Ethereum, users can benefit from low latency and from on-chain analytics. There is also support for MT4 and MT5, which enables users to connect trading bots and expert advisors to TMS Network (TMSN).
During the Stage 3 presale, TMS Network (TMSN) trades at just $0.093. There is also a 50% bonus during this stage, where if an investor buys 10,000 TMS Network (TMSN) tokens, they will get 5,000 more as a bonus. Holders of this token will also be able to get commissions based on the trades made on the platform, and this utility provides them with even more value. Analysts predict that the value of the TMS Network (TMSN) token can climb to $2 by the end of December 2023.
The Polkadot (DOT) team invited the community to watch the Polkadot Deep Dive Virtual event that took place on Twitch.tv on May 12, 2023, where the team covered “ink!”, which is the smart contract language native to the Polkadot (DOT) ecosystem. Dotinsights, a trusted research hub and data platform, also announced an update for the performance of the Polkadot (DOT) ecosystem, where they went over how the nomination pools passed 4 million Polkadot (DOT) in total stake, with over 10,000 members and 122 total pools.
Despite the massive increase in the Polkadot (DOT) ecosystem, the value of the cryptocurrency has been at a decline. On May 13, 2023, Polkadot (DOT) traded at $5.36. Throughout the last month, Polkadot (DOT) as a cryptocurrency saw a decrease in its value by 18.8%, and in the last week alone, it decreased by 5.6%.
The Avalanche (AVAX) team made an announcement on May 10, 2023, that the Lava Network will power the decentralized PRC on top of the network. What this means is that any developer will be able to utilize Lava Network in order to interact with Avalanche (AVAX) Subnets through multiple different providers instead of relying on just one, and as a direct result of this, they can benefit from higher performance, higher reliability, and a higher level of privacy.
As of May 13, 2023, Avalanche (AVAX) trades at a value of $15.02. During the previous 30 days, the Avalanche (AVAX) cryptocurrency saw a decrease in its value by 20.9%. In the last week alone, Avalanche (AVAX) decreased by 10.1%. It is clear that Avalanche (AVAX) is heading towards a downward trend into the red zone. Worried Avalanche (AVAX) investors are now eyeing alternative projects to make investments in.
Analytics Insight® is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinion from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics companies across the globe.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
