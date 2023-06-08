Available in a few bundles that we will mention later, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K also comes alone with a price tag of US$26.99. However, this attractive price is the result of a 46% discount applied to the list price of US$49.99. Thankfully for those using older Fire TV versions, the latest model also comes with a 20% price cut as well, available via a trade-in deal.
After no less than 191,406 user reviews, the Fire TV Stick 4K holds a 4.7/5 rating, with 84% 5/5 and 10% 4/5 assessments. The breakdown by feature starts with 4.5 for Alexa integration, followed by 4.6 for voice recognition and stream quality, 4.7 for remote and volume control, and 4.8 for picture quality.
In addition to the regular retail package, those interested can also acquire the Star Wars Bundle (including a Grogu Green The Mandalorian remote cover) for US$46.98 (31% down from US$68.98), the accessory essentials bundle for US$63.97 (26% off, US$86.97 list price), as well as the stick and Luna Controller package, priced at US$96.98 (19$ discount from the US$119.98 list price). Normally sold with a 1-year warranty, the Fire TV Stick 4K can also be acquired with a 2-year protection plan. In this case, its price will get a 41% discount (US$31.98, down from US$54.98).
Buy the Fire TV Stick 4K on Amazon
Disclaimer: Notebookcheck is not responsible for price changes carried out by retailers. The discounted price or deal mentioned in this item was available at the time of writing and may be subject to time restrictions and/or limited unit availability.
Amazon (see affiliate link at the end of the article)
Fire TV Stick 4K gets generous 46% discount on Amazon – Notebookcheck.net
